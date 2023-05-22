Global Zirconium Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Industrial Actions Fuels the Sector

22 May, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zirconium Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global zirconium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Alkane Resources Ltd.
- Allegheny Technologies (ATI)
- Iluka Resource Ltd.
- Kenmare Resources plc.
- MEL Chemicals Inc.
- Mineral Commodities Ltd.
- Murray Zircon Pty Ltd.
- MZI Resources Ltd.
- Rio Tinto Group
- Saint-Gobain ZirPro
- Southern Ionics Incorporated
- The Chemours Company
- Tronox Ltd.
This report on global zirconium market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global zirconium market by segmenting the market based on occurrence type, form type, end use and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the zirconium market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising number of industrial applications
- Expansion of nuclear sector
- Growing cement industry
Challenges
- New mining policies in South Africa
- Supply Issues
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Occurrence Type
- Zircon
- Zirconia
- Others
by Form
- Crystal
- Powder
by End Use
- Ceramics
- Chemical
- Foundry
- Refractories
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
