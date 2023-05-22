Global Zirconium Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Industrial Actions Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zirconium Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zirconium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Iluka Resource Ltd.

Kenmare Resources plc.

MEL Chemicals Inc.

Mineral Commodities Ltd.

Murray Zircon Pty Ltd.

MZI Resources Ltd.

Rio Tinto Group

Saint-Gobain ZirPro

Southern Ionics Incorporated

The Chemours Company

Tronox Ltd.

This report on global zirconium market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global zirconium market by segmenting the market based on occurrence type, form type, end use and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the zirconium market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of industrial applications

Expansion of nuclear sector

Growing cement industry

Challenges

New mining policies in South Africa

Supply Issues

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Occurrence Type

Zircon

Zirconia

Others

by Form

Crystal

Powder

by End Use

Ceramics

Chemical

Foundry

Refractories

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qy3rqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets