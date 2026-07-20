GlobalAgility Launches to Deploy Local B2B Marketing Expertise Across the World

New global organization brings together seven independent agencies to offer an alternative to traditional international agency networks and local independent B2B shops

BURR RIDGE, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MX Group today announced the launch of GlobalAgility, a new global B2B marketing proposition bringing together seven independent agencies to challenge the traditional global agency model by building bespoke international teams around clients rather than fixed network structures.

Launching across Europe, North America, Latin America and APAC, GlobalAgility has been created in response to growing demand from complex global B2B organizations for a more flexible, specialist approach to international marketing. At a time when AI is reshaping the agency landscape, global B2B marketers are navigating increasingly complex buying journeys, tighter budgets and growing pressure to deliver international growth. GlobalAgility has been created to provide an alternative to both traditional holding company networks and local independent B2B agencies.

With The MX Group, the partner agencies include Aim B2B by Custom Media (Tokyo and Seoul); Bray Leino (U.K.); Changee (Milan); THE CREW AG (Stuttgart); Nowa Empower (Gothenburg and Stockholm); and Xebec Communications (Pune, India).

The entity brings together more than 850 B2B specialists globally, combining expertise across the full spectrum of integrated B2B marketing services, including strategy, creative, digital, content, demand generation, PR and communications.

Rather than operating through a fixed global network, GlobalAgility creates customized teams based on each client's specific requirements, bringing together the right blend of expertise, capabilities, geographical footprint and cultural and linguistic knowledge for every challenge. Clients benefit from a single agency relationship and contract, underpinned by a shared operating model that enables seamless collaboration, delivery and reporting across every market, while ensuring they work with senior B2B specialists throughout every engagement.

The offering formalizes a model the partner agencies have successfully delivered together since 2019, bringing together the flexibility and entrepreneurial mindset of independent agencies with the scale and international reach global B2B clients require. It also strengthens what each partner agency can offer its existing clients by extending their international capability, expertise and geographical reach through a single global proposition.

GlobalAgility is aimed primarily at complex multinational B2B organizations, particularly across technology and SaaS, manufacturing and industrial automation, and energy and renewables.

It has been developed and refined through delivering global B2B work for clients including Olam Food Ingredients, Croda, and Cummins.

GlobalAgility is led by Alex Wares, a 25-year agency veteran. Wares previously served as EMEA Managing Director at Transmission, where he helped establish one of the industry's leading global independent B2B agencies. He works alongside the CEOs and managing directors of each partner agency to drive the proposition's international growth.

Alex Wares, Director of GlobalAgility, said:

"Global B2B businesses are operating in an increasingly complex world, yet many are still forced to choose between the scale of traditional agency networks and the agility of smaller independents. We don't think they should have to compromise.

"GlobalAgility has been built to become the leading growth partner for global B2B businesses that need speed, adaptability and impact. Rather than asking clients to fit around a pre-existing network, we build a bespoke team around every challenge, bringing together the right expertise, capabilities, markets and cultural understanding to help clients achieve their ambitions.

"We've spent decades working in global B2B marketing. We know what's holding businesses back, we know what isn't working in the traditional agency model, and we've built something designed specifically to address those challenges."

Tony Riley, President & CEO, The MX Group, added:

"It's a challenging time for B2B organizations, where the mandate to grow is increasingly complex and requires a more nuanced approach by market to reflect changes in brand sentiment and product innovation caused by shifting trade policy, disrupted supply chains, and an evolving geopolitical environment. GlobalAgility helps marketers customize and adapt campaigns across borders and drive growth locally without having to manage a different agenda in each market."

For more information, visit www.weareglobalagility.com

About The MX Group

The MX Group is a B2B Growth Partner that helps organizations accelerate meaningful business outcomes through modern marketing. As one of the nation's largest independent B2B agencies, we specialize in supporting companies facing complex buying cycles, high-stakes decisions and an urgent need for strategic creativity. For more than 35 years, we've combined deep B2B expertise with integrated capabilities to help our clients build awareness, drive demand and grow revenue. Learn more at themxgroup.com.

SOURCE The MX Group