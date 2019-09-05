GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone.

After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students from across the country have benefited. In 2019, students from the University of Nebraska Omaha, Purdue University, Southern Utah University, and Arizona State University were selected as recipients.

The 2019 "Calvin. L Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship winners. From top left: Nicole Lund and Austin Fields. From bottom left: Cameron Sansone and Savanna Paulsen.

Jeff Carrithers, president, and CEO of GlobalAir.com explains, "We are pleased with the results of the scholarship program this year. It is very clear that our industry is in need of aviation professionals and we are excited to be able to provide these students with the necessary means to further their educations."

Carrithers continues, "We want to be able to give support to college students studying aviation, as well as provide them a way to share their experiences with peers in the industry through weekly blog posting. I believe it is extremely important for them to have a way to introduce themselves to the industry and begin networking now as they begin their careers in such a fast-paced field."

The scholarship committee considered multiple attributes of the candidates during the deliberation process, including writing capabilities, enthusiasm for aviation, and their motivation to pursue further education. The four students chosen showcased to the scholarship committee a true passion for aviation.

About GlobalAir.com: Based in Louisville, Kentucky (KLOU), GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the Internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aviation Articles, News and Press, the Aircraft Exchange, which lists aircraft for sale or lease, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business Directory and Aviation Events all containing thousands of companies and listings. GlobalAir.com's website receives more than 200,000 unique visitors per month and has helped connect the aviation industry since 1995. GlobalAir.com's highly successful aviation magazine App "BuyPlane" has had over 22,000 downloads since its launch in late 2017. Colleges or students that would like more information about the program can email Addi Hemphill at Addi.Hemphill@GlobalAir.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Bruszewski

Digital and Content Manager

GlobalAir.com

221195@email4pr.com

502-785-7862

SOURCE GlobalAir.com