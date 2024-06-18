GlobalConnect® Acquires Theft Detective™, Revolutionizing Unattended Retail Security

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalConnect, North America's leading provider of breakroom services, today announced the acquisition of Theft Detective, the world's first automated video monitoring system specifically designed for unattended retail environments.

Theft Detective's patent-pending hardware seamlessly integrates with existing self-checkout kiosks, maximizing loss prevention and eliminating the need for costly and disruptive system overhauls. This innovative solution empowers vending operators and their clients to identify and address theft attempts in a fraction of the time taken with traditional security cameras.

"We're excited to welcome Theft Detective to GlobalConnect's portfolio of vending and market technology products," said Jeff Whitacre, CEO of GlobalConnect. "This groundbreaking technology—automated micro market theft deterrence—perfectly aligns with our mission to empower vending operators with solutions that enhance efficiency and profitability. Theft Detective will be a game-changer for unattended retail environments, providing much-needed security and automation, along with real savings."

Theft Detective's Key Advantages:

Effortless Integration, Universal Compatibility: Integrates seamlessly with existing self-checkout kiosks from any manufacturer.

For more information on Theft Detective's automated surveillance technology, visit www.theftdetective.com.

About GlobalConnect

GlobalConnect is the only independently-operated, fully integrated network of breakroom services providers across North America. A leader in vending industry technology solutions, GlobalConnect's products help operators deliver better services to their clients by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and driving sales. For more on GlobalConnect, visit www.globalconnect.biz.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Jandler

[email protected]

336-355-9650

SOURCE GlobalConnect