GlobalDoc Launches LangXpert® Mobile, a Mobile App Version of its Enterprise-Level Translation Management System

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalDoc, Inc. unveiled LangXpert® Mobile, a mobile app version of its flagship web app, LangXpert. LangXpert Mobile combines a simple, user-friendly interface with the same robust, enterprise-level translation management service that GlobalDoc corporate clients enjoy today. The app allows clients, project managers, translators, and validators to view and update translation project workflow status while on the go.

LangXpert Mobile by GlobalDoc

With the release of LangXpert Mobile, GlobalDoc provides key members of translation project teams the flexibility to manage projects from their mobile and tablet devices. "This will be a great tool for many of us on the road," said an automotive executive who is a corporate client of GlobalDoc and currently uses the web version of LangXpert.

Users of LangXpert Mobile can expect the same seamless content and translation workflow management in the mobile app they use in the web application. Just as on the web, users can upload projects in any file type, request translation services in any language, check the status of translation projects, approve and validate translations, and accept the delivery of translated content. Additionally, users will have access to project support on the app while on the go.

The LangXpert Mobile app is available to current LangXpert users for immediate download from the App Store (Apple) and Play Store (Google). New users can download the app and request an account from the home screen.

About LangXpert ®

LangXpert is a proprietary, secure, cloud-based enterprise-level content and translation automation tool that enables seamless collaboration and translation workflow management between globally distributed process stakeholders. The software embeds aspects of translation memory and machine translation scoring in an automated, quality driven process. Its flexible and customizable API-enabled solutions allow GlobalDoc to provide integrated translation technologies in cost-effective ways to its clients.

About GlobalDoc

GlobalDoc, Inc. (www.globaldoc.com) is a recognized industry leader with decades of experience in language management, translation software technologies, and translation services in all languages.

SOURCE GlobalDoc