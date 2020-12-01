Globaledit is Expanding Its Offering by Releasing a Fully Encompassing Project Management and Collaboration Feature-Set

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing the latest iteration of its namesake market leader platform in mid-August catered towards Digital Asset Management functionalities, Globaledit has announced that they will be launching another wave of new solutions broadening workflow support for visual assets and production studios.

Globaledit is introducing new features supporting growth in collaboration and creative workflow.

With this latest release, Globaledit, identified as the leading solution for the work-in-progress portion of creative workflow, is introducing a new feature-set that will solve for the production workflow management pain points. Globaledit is expanding its creative reach into project management and workflow automation emphasizing the rapid digital innovation happening across the creative industry.

According to Globaledit's data analysis of its core enterprise clients, Creative & Marketing teams want to use Globaledit as a combined work-in-progress, asset management and distribution solution. To focus on this, Globaledit is introducing new features supporting growth in collaboration & workflow including @mentions, project assignments, Globaledit pinpoints, and enterprise-grade security features.

This shift towards project management is a pivotal point in Globaledit's overall strategy of creating a complete set of tools to handle production workflow management.

Globaledit's workflow management tools build a framework for a typical creative production cycle. From existing features such as commenting, version control, and sync, to new features like project assignments and pinpoints, Globaledit is playing a key role for creative teams to reduce the time-to-market for their products. This optimized path to a more cohesive workflow will allow organizations to predefine their steps, present work to creative and executive stakeholders, and set controlled conditions.

@mentions add the functionality of directly sending comments to a specific user and makes photography markups and task assignments easy and natural. Used in conjunction with existing features such as the markup editor, ratings, and commenting, @mentions will allow users to distribute work, comment directly to other users, and get notifications via email.

Project assignments give users unparalleled control over their work and their teams. Providing a clean view of an entire project allows for streamlined communication and optimizes the communication and status reporting, reducing the time-to-market for the visuals.

As no enterprise system would be complete without enhanced security, Globaledit has also partnered with a leader in the security sphere to make sure the platform adheres to the strictest security requirements of leading companies and entertainment studios and is adding two-factor authentication to its platform.

Globaledit is already a leader in Digital Asset Management and is now enhancing the experience of its users by adding these enterprise level project management features. The end-to-end value for its enterprise clients is already praised by market leaders such as J.C. Penney, E! Entertainment, Warby Parker, Universal Studios, and many more.

