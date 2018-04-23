GlobalFit Acquires Majority Stake in WalkMyMind

WalkMyMind is a mobile application that delivers a holistic approach to wellness by connecting the physical, mental, and emotional health of its users. The platform fosters walking, learning, listening, and community through "walkcasts," audio podcasts that the user hears while in motion. WalkMyMind combines the physical health benefits of walking or running with the mental stimulation of audio podcasts curated from great thinkers, inspiring educators, and best-selling authors. Walkcast topics appeal to a range of interests, covering themes such as self-motivation, arts and culture, finance and daily news briefs. In addition to audio walkcasts, the app implements fitness features such as step counting, distance tracking, and wearable device integration to log and analyze the user's progress.

"In addition to recognizing the benefits of increased physical activity on their employees' overall health, our GlobalFit clients are noticing a distinct parallel between mindfulness and job performance," said GlobalFit President and CEO, Tony Frick. "It is a natural progression for GlobalFit to expand into the mindfulness space, and we have found the ideal partner in WalkMyMind. Diana is revolutionizing the wellbeing of the corporate world, and employers are adopting her solution because they are seeing tangible results with WalkMyMind."

Through the WalkMyMind platform, employers can deliver company messaging and trainings to their employee base through a customizable "brand box" that is unique to their organization. WalkMyMind is a multi-tasking solution that broadens an employer's ability to engage employees at work while driving happiness, health, and engagement to ultimately generate higher levels of workplace productivity.

"Both GlobalFit and WalkMyMind recognize how overall wellness can positively impact the workforce, but approach the matter with different, yet compatible solutions. The goal is to motivate companies to make healthy changes that benefit both the employer and employees over the long-term," said WalkMyMind CEO, Diana Liberto. "We share a vision of a healthier and happier workplace leveraging technology in order to create an improved corporate culture that values wellness."

ABOUT GLOBALFIT:

GlobalFit's health and wellness technology solutions accelerate wellness program engagement, leading to improved population health. With over 25 years in the corporate wellness space, GlobalFit connects wellness with rewards through its GlobalFit Rewards and Gym Network 360 platforms. Over 70 million people have access to GlobalFit solutions as part of their work site wellness program or health plan. GlobalFit Rewards is an innovative reimbursement platform that combines gym reimbursement, real time gym check-in, wearable integration, and activity tracking to deliver maximum engagement in a simple, flexible, cloud-based solution. GlobalFit's Gym Network 360 platform offers a comprehensive suite of programs and products with a focus on the essential components of wellness: exercise, eating, and education. Gym Network 360 participants gain access to exclusive pricing with some of the biggest brands in nutrition, fitness, and wellness. For more information, please visit, https://www.globalfit.com or call (800) 294-1500.

ABOUT WALKMYMIND:

WalkMyMind Inc. is a Philadelphia-based wellness company that encourages people to move while listening to educational and thought-provoking Walkcasts that consist of dynamic workshops, great thinkers, inspiring educators, and bestselling authors. The WalkMyMind result is a carefree, easy, learning distraction that promotes healthy lifestyles and improves the body, mind, and spirit. For more information, please visit, http://walkmymind.com.

