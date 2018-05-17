GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Ms. Heisler joins GlobalFit as a seasoned management consultant and high-level human resources professional. With over 30 years of experience, she has held senior leadership positions in public, private and not-for-profit companies/organizations. Heisler has played a role in providing strategic guidance for business growth through areas such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, change management and worked with teams to foster organizational growth, downsizing and executive compensation. Prior to joining GlobalFit, Heisler served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Aqua America and Vice President of HR and Administration at UGI Utilities, Inc.

"Karen's strategic thinking and adept management skills make her an ideal fit on our Board of Directors as GlobalFit continues to grow and work towards generating positive results for both our clients and extensive membership base. I am confident in her ability to be a key decision maker on an existing board of innovators and influencers in the health and wellness space," said GlobalFit President & CEO Tony Frick.

In addition to serving on GlobalFit's accomplished Board of Directors comprised of healthcare and private equity industry veterans, Heisler currently serves on the The Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation Board and Governance Committee. She has also served on The Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, has been a member of the governing body of the Evanta Philadelphia CHRO event since 2013, was a 2015 speaker at the Navigate Consulting Female Management Development Program and led a boardroom discussion on Change Management at the 2016 Evanta CHRO Leadership Summit.

"As a growing organization that specializes in health and wellness and progressive technology, it's a very exciting and pivotal time for GlobalFit," said Heisler. "As the newest member of the board, I am grateful for the opportunity and will do my due diligence by supporting GlobalFit's mission to create a healthier workplace."

With over 25 years in the wellness space, GlobalFit is recognized for its employee wellness plans, which connect groups of members to gyms, health coaching, services, and reward-based incentives. All of GlobalFit's solutions are fueled by the company's vision to create a more fit, happier workplace by leveraging technology in order to create a healthier company culture.

