GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX RF Solution Provides the Basis for Next-Gen mmWave Automotive Radar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the global leader in specialty semiconductor manufacturing, and Bosch will partner to develop and manufacture next-generation automotive radar technology.

Bosch chose GF as its partner to develop a mmWave automotive radar system-on-chip (SoC) for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications, manufactured using GF's 22FDX™ RF solution. ADAS applications help drivers stay safe by keeping a vehicle in the correct lane, warning of collisions, initiating emergency braking, assisting with parking, and more.

Next-generation auto radar technology will help make vehicles smarter and roads even safer than they are today. Tweet this Inside the cleanroom at GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Fab 1 semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany.

Bosch's choice of GF as the partner for its next-gen mmWave automotive radar is based on GF's leadership in specialty foundry solutions for RF and mmWave. GF's 22FDX RF solution, with its best-in-class performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability, is the semiconductor solution of choice for automotive radar.

"We are proud to partner with Bosch to develop a new generation of automotive radar, and to help make vehicles smarter and roads even safer than they are today," said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial and Multi-market at GF. "Bosch's leadership, as an innovator and provider of top-quality OEM solutions to the auto industry, is unquestionable. At GF, we have embraced excellence in automotive semiconductors as a core strategy, and our 22FDX is unbeatable as a high-performance, low-power solution. In addition, GF is the only foundry with in-house mmWave test capability."

"Dependable radar and ADAS systems are of paramount importance to drivers and automakers around the world," stated Oliver Wolst, senior vice president heading Bosch's Integrated Circuit division. "We chose to partner with GlobalFoundries for their proven leadership in RF and mmWave technology, which is reinforced by their deep expertise in the automotive market. We carefully scrutinized the universe of available semiconductor solutions, and GF's 22FDX RF solution proved to be today's most attractive and most appropriate platform for our next generation of highly efficient and safe automotive radars."

GF's 22FDX chips are manufactured at its Fab 1 facility in Dresden, Germany.

As part of the partnership, Bosch will utilize GF's automotive turnkey solutions for mmWave testing and packaging development, which will assist in increasing design efficiency and speeding time to market. These post-fab and turnkey services will take place at GF's Fab 1 in Dresden and at GF's world-class mmWave testing lab at Fab 9 near Burlington, Vermont.

The first 22FDX-based radar SoCs for further testing of Bosch's new generation of automotive radars are targeted for delivery in the second half of 2021.

To date, GF's 22FDX solutions have realized $4.5 billion in design wins, with more than 350 million chips shipped to customers around the world.

