GLOBALFOUNDRIES Appoints Jack Lazar to its Board of Directors

MALTA, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) today announced the appointment of Jack Lazar as an independent director to the company's board of directors, effective July 1, 2021. With his addition, the board will be comprised of 11 members, including four independent directors.

"We are delighted to have Jack join our board and audit committee, given his more than 30 years of executive and board experience with fast growing, innovative technology companies," said Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, chairman of GF's board of directors. "As we accelerate GF's growth trajectory and continue to push the boundaries of the semiconductor industry forward, Jack's contributions will be extremely valuable."

"Jack is a highly strategic technology executive known for delivering outstanding results in executive and board roles," said Tom Caulfield, CEO of GF. "As we expand our critical role in delivering feature-rich solutions to manufacture semiconductors that are becoming more and more pervasive and vital to humankind. Jack's guidance and experience will be an outstanding addition to our world-class board of directors."

"Semiconductors are the foundation of the technology industry," said Jack Lazar. "GF is a transformational global semiconductor manufacturer, and now is an exciting time to be joining the company's board of directors. I look forward to working with a great team to further accelerate the company's growth trajectory in the industry."

Lazar brings more than 30 years of experience in operational and finance roles at various growth-oriented public and private companies, most recently as chief financial officer of GoPro. Prior to that, he served in leadership roles at Qualcomm, Atheros Communications, NetRatings, Apptitude and Electronics for Imaging (EFI). Lazar began his career at Price Waterhouse, is a certified public accountant (inactive) and currently holds both public and private board and advisory roles at various technology and consumer companies.

GF is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF delivers feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop pervasive chips for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

