GlobalFoundries Sets "Journey to Zero Carbon" Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 25% while Expanding Global Manufacturing Capacity

MALTA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (GF), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from 2020 to 2030, as the company expands its global manufacturing capacity. Building on GF's history of environmental responsibility and ongoing greenhouse gas emissions reduction, this new Journey to Zero Carbon initiative reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable and environmentally efficient manufacturing operations.

To meet the goal of reducing absolute greenhouse emissions by 25%, GF will apply a variety of approaches and investments tailored to its global manufacturing footprint. These approaches include enhancing manufacturing emission controls, further improving energy efficiency, and sourcing renewable and lower-carbon energy. The 25% reduction goal encompasses all of GF's fabs and will include its newest fab currently under construction in Singapore.

"We recognize climate change is an unprecedented global challenge, and Journey to Zero Carbon is GF's commitment to growing responsibly and reducing our emissions in a meaningful way," said GF CEO Tom Caulfield. "GF has a proven track record of environmentally responsible manufacturing and operations, and Journey to Zero Carbon is the natural next step for us to take. It's the right thing do to – for our business, for our global team, and for our planet."

GF's Journey to Zero Carbon initiative supports the aims of the Paris Agreement, which calls for significant reductions by 2030 on a path to global "Net Zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. GF's announcement is aligned with the company's "Journey to Zero" efforts aimed at workplace safety and environmental responsibility.

To learn more about GF's Journey to Zero Carbon and other environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives, please view our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report at: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF delivers feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips for high-growth markets. GF provides a broad range of feature-rich process technology solutions with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

SOURCE GlobalFoundries