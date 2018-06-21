GLOBALG.A.P. Supports Its Stakeholders to Meet the USA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Requirements

GLOBALG.A.P. FSMA Produce Safety Rule Add-on

Fruit and vegetable producers complying with the complete requirements of the GLOBALG.A.P. Integrated Farm Assurance Standard (IFA), a GFSI-recognized certification program, already meet the majority of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule (PSR) requirements. GLOBALG.A.P. offers its FSMA PSR Add-on to address requirements in the FSMA PSR that are not explicitly covered by the IFA Standard. For those producers located in USA or Canada, GLOBALG.A.P. offers this add-on for free.

Harmonized Produce Safety Standard (HPSS)

The GLOBALG.A.P. HPSS is a GFSI-recognized food safety certification specially designed to serve the needs of the USA fruit and vegetable producers. The HPSS includes verbatim the Produce GAP Harmonization Initiative's Harmonized Standards, which are administered by United Fresh Produce Association, and are aligned with the FSMA PSR in v1.1.

Produce Handling Assurance Standard (PHA)

The GLOBALG.A.P. Produce Handling Assurance Standard (PHA) covers pre-process production steps after the point of harvest for crops including cooling, packing, re-packing, handling, and storage of produce. It is available to handling operations in the USA, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, and to operations worldwide that pack produce in an open-shed environment. FSMA requirements from both the PSR and Preventive Controls for Human Food Rule are included as applicable. PHA is currently in Public Consultation, will be released in the summer 2018 and will begin the GFSI recognition process later this year.

GLOBALG.A.P. North America staff will be discussing these solutions at United FreshTec Expo in Chicago in June, and the Produce Marketing Association Fresh Summit in Orlando in October.

