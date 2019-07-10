GLOBALGATE EXPANDS ITS REACH WITH ADDITION OF LEADING FRENCH MEDIA COMPANY TF1 STUDIO TO ITS WORLDWIDE CONSORTIUM OF PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and PARIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalgate Entertainment, the local-language film and television production and financing venture aligned with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced that it has added TF1 Group's movie label TF1 Studio to its global consortium of 13 world-class production and distribution partners. Other Globalgate partners include Televisa (Mexico), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Tobis (Germany), Rai (Italy), Lotte (Korea), Kadokawa (Japan), TME (Turkey), Paris Filmes (Brazil), CineColombia/Dynamo (Colombia), Belga (Benelux), and Viva (Philippines).

"We're delighted to take our relationship with Globalgate partners Clifford Werber, William Pfeiffer and Paul Presburger and Globalgate executive Meg Thomson to the next level," said TF1 Studio Deputy CEO Nathalie Toulza Madar. "Globalgate has successfully harnessed the fast-growing local content market and their growing roster of blue-chip production and distribution partners is both very compatible with TF1 Studio and will advance our footing in France and globally."

"We look forward to working with Nathalie Toulza Madar, Sabine Chemaly and the entire TF1 Studio team to broaden our pipeline in France and create exciting new opportunities for TF1 Studio's properties around the world," said the Globalgate team. "The growth of our TF1 Studio relationship is a natural evolution of our expanding focus on television and digital content, as well as the theatrical films we're already working on together including remakes of Nordisk's hit franchise Reunion and Televisa's Ya Veremos."

The Globalgate cofounders continued, "We remain grateful for our relationship with Gaumont with whom we continue to collaborate on existing projects and complementary opportunities."

Globalgate's pipeline of over 40 films and series includes remakes of Pantelion/Televisa's Instructions Not Included in India and Korea and Ya Veremos in Italy; Gaumont's Rolling to You in China and India; Lotte's Terror Live in Japan and India, Midnight Runners in China, Man on High Heels in the US; and No Kids in Germany, Korea and Mexico; as well as local adaptations of original Hollywood screenplays in Mexico and France.

ABOUT GLOBALGATE ENTERTAINMENT

Globalgate Entertainment is a producer and financier of mainstream, local-language motion pictures and digital/television content with a proprietary, global consortium of best-in-class production and distribution partners in key and emerging territories. Globalgate's consortium partners include Lionsgate (US/UK/Canada), Televisa (Latin America), TF1 (France), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Kadokawa (Japan), Lotte (Korea), Tobis (Germany), Rai (Italy), TME (Turkey), Belga Filmes (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), Paris Filmes (Brazil), CineColombia/Dynamo (Colombia), and Viva Communications (Philippines). Globalgate, aligned with its consortium partners, has first-priority access to over 20,000 titles and – from its offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Mumbai and Beijing – curates commercial intellectual property from its partners and third-party rightsholders worldwide and co-finances the resulting films and series.

ABOUT TF1 STUDIO

TF1 Studio is the movie label of the TF1 Group, its mission being to initiate the development, co-production or acquisition of new cinema projects, to value films and talents through Cinema/Ultra VOD releases, Home Entertainment, VOD, TV/SVOD France & International sales. Among 2019 new high profile projects: The Lion, Way Down, Of Loves And Lies, Roxane, Who's That Granny ?! or The Morning After. Digital distribution is at the heart of the studio, which houses in its organization the services of France VOD's top brand MYTF1VOD as well as the TFou Max, France's #1 Youth SVOD service.

TF1 Studio also values and distributes a major movie library of nearly 1,000 films, including classic masterpieces such as Rocco and His Brothers, That Man From Rio, Life Is A Long Quiet River, The Piano and The Wages Of Fear.

