GlobalGPT Mobile App Is Now Live -- A Complete AI Workspace in Your Pocket

DOVER, Del., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GlobalGPT mobile app is officially live on Google Play, bringing one of the most powerful all-in-one AI platforms straight to your phone. Paired with the web version, GlobalGPT now offers a seamless AI experience across devices, so you can work, create, and explore wherever you are.

Founded in 2023, GlobalGPT has grown to over 10 million users worldwide, with more than 150,000 daily active users. From day one, the goal has been simple: give people access to the best AI models and tools in one place, without jumping between platforms, managing multiple subscriptions, or dealing with unnecessary limits.

With the mobile app now available, GlobalGPT turns your phone into a full AI workspace — ready whenever inspiration or work strikes.

High-Quality Image Creation and Editing

GlobalGPT also brings professional-grade image generation to mobile through advanced models like Nano Banana Pro and GPT Image.

With simple text prompts, users can create realistic visuals, illustrations, product images, and creative artwork. For creators, marketers, and students, this means producing high-quality visuals quickly and easily, directly from their phones.

AI Video Creation from Text or Images

One of GlobalGPT's standout features is AI video generation using cutting-edge models such as Sora 2 and Veo 3.1, capable of generating videos up to 25 seconds long.

Users can turn text descriptions or images into short videos with natural motion, realistic scenes, and cinematic effects. This opens up new possibilities for content creators, educators, and marketers, allowing them to produce engaging video content without traditional production costs or complex tools.

Smarter Conversations and Deeper Thinking

GlobalGPT offers next-generation AI chat powered by advanced reasoning models such as GPT-5.2, Claude Opus 4.5, and Gemini 3 Pro.

These models go far beyond basic Q&A. They can break down complex topics, reason step by step, compare different options, and explain difficult ideas in clear, accessible language. For users, this means better support when studying for exams, analyzing business ideas, learning new skills, or making informed decisions.

Research That Delivers Real Answers, Not Just Search Results

GlobalGPT is also deeply integrated with Perplexity AI for in-depth research and factual exploration. Instead of returning a list of links, Perplexity explains topics, compares viewpoints, and cites sources.

This helps users quickly understand unfamiliar subjects, verify information, and explore complex questions without spending hours switching between browser tabs. It is especially valuable for academic research, market analysis, technical learning, and content creation where accuracy matters.

Coding Assistance That Thinks Like a Developer

For programmers and technical users, GlobalGPT supports advanced coding models such as Claude Opus 4.5 and GPT-5-level systems. These models can write clean code, explain existing codebases, debug errors, and suggest better implementations.

Whether users are learning to code or working on complex development tasks, GlobalGPT acts as a reliable coding assistant that helps them think and work more effectively.

Practical AI Tools for Everyday Work

Beyond the core models, GlobalGPT includes a range of practical AI tools designed for daily productivity:

An AI math solver with step-by-step explanations

Text humanization to make AI-generated content sound more natural

AI summary for long documents and articles

Proofreading and AI detection tools

Together, these features make GlobalGPT a powerful companion for everyday work and study.

One App Instead of Many

With GlobalGPT now available on iOS and Android, using AI no longer means juggling multiple apps. Chatting, writing, research, coding, image creation, and video generation all live in one place, powered by leading AI models.

If you want serious AI capabilities, the freedom to choose top models, and the ability to work anytime, anywhere, GlobalGPT turns your phone into a complete AI workspace you can actually rely on.

