GlobalHealth to Appoint Jim O'Drobinak as the New CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalHealth Holdings, LLC ("GlobalHealth"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") announced today that pending regulatory approval, it intends to appoint James P. O'Drobinak as the President and CEO of GlobalHealth, an Oklahoma City, OK based HMO serving approximately 13,000 Medicare Advantage and Commercial Members.

Mr. O'Drobinak is also the CEO of Medical Card System, Inc. ("MCS"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. MCS is a leading healthcare services organization offering a variety of insurance plans and managing care for Medicare Advantage and Commercial members throughout Puerto Rico. MCS is the 14th largest Medicare Advantage plan and the 7th largest dual-eligible plan in the United States, servicing more than 207,000 Medicare Advantage and 210,000 Commercial members. MCS is led by a strong management team and has proven medical management capabilities focused on enhancing the member experience and improving the quality of life in the communities it serves.

"We are excited about the resources Jim and his team bring to GlobalHealth," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "We have complete confidence in Jim's abilities and proven management expertise. He will bring his decades of experience and leadership to positively impact the market in Oklahoma as he has done in Puerto Rico", he added.

According to Michalik, GlobalHealth and MCS will work together to continue a plan to expand GlobalHealth's footprint in the Oklahoma marketplace and continue to positively impact the members and providers GlobalHeath currently serves. "I look forward to this new challenge and contributing to the company's future growth as we make our mark in the Oklahoma market," said Jim O'Drobinak.

About Kinderhook

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.0 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the

healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information please visit: www.kinderhook.com.

About GlobalHealth

GlobalHealth is an HMO serving individuals, employers, Medicare beneficiaries, federal employees, and state, education and municipal government employees, in Oklahoma. GlobalHealth is one of five companies offering health plan options on the Federal Healthcare Marketplace in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City and has an additional office in Tulsa. For more information please visit: www.globalhealth.com .

