GLOBALHealthPR® Welcomes Connexia, Italy's Leading Data-Driven Communications and Marketing Agency

Founded in 1997 by Paolo D'Ammassa, Connexia is Italy's top independent and fully integrated data-driven marketing and communications agency with a strong focus on the healthcare sector. Connexia aims to enhance the way companies connect and engage with customers by incorporating a wealth of branding, innovation and technology expertise and, has become the go-to strategic partner for brands across the globe.

"GLOBALHealthPR is incredibly excited to partner with Connexia, a like-minded agency with a legacy of success and innovation in Italy," said Tim Goddard, President of GLOBALHealthPR. "Paolo and his team have built a forward-looking, strategy-first structure backed by a fully integrated service offering that is perfectly positioned to respond to the ever-changing needs in the communications and healthcare landscapes."

Specializing in public relations, branding, digital and social media marketing, web and mobile app development, as well as content marketing and management, Connexia is comprised of 130 highly skilled, insightful professionals who can look at the market and its demands, devise positively disruptive solutions, and rethink how they convey and advertise brands.

"The past decade has seen a tremendous amount of evolution in the healthcare and communications industries, not only in Italy, but also across Europe and the world," said Paolo D'Ammassa, Chief Executive Officer of Connexia. "Our team has been at the forefront of this innovation, by strategizing and leveraging digital tools to build integrated solutions for our clients that inform, compel, educate and impact key stakeholders. We are thrilled to join this dynamic partnership, which will perfectly combine our local soul with the GLOBALHealthPR network's international power."

Italy's diverse geographic, socio-economic and healthcare landscapes are reflected in its 21 distinct regions. Consequently, the country sees a high degree of local variability in terms of medical care, spending, reimbursement decisions and patient access to innovative therapies. In 2018, Italy overtook Germany as the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the European Union, aided by a strong increase in exports as a result of investment, public-private partnerships, expansion of clinical-trials infrastructure and technological advances.

Connexia's expertise and presence in Italy complements GLOBALHealthPR's already-strong roster of leading health-focused partner agencies in Europe, led by European Hub partner, Aurora Healthcare Communications. Aurora and ten other exclusive European partner agencies work collaboratively to satisfy both regional and local client needs, utilizing shared resources and exchanging best practices to deliver first-in-class client service throughout the region.

"As a 'Big-5' European country with unique healthcare nuances and challenges, Italy is consistently top-of-mind for our global and European regional clients," said Neil Crump, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of Aurora. "The addition of Connexia, an agency that is cut from the same cloth as GLOBALHealthPR's other partner agencies, further strengthens our industry-leading healthcare communications offering in the region."

About GLOBALHealthPR®

GLOBALHealthPR is a partnership of independently owned and operated health and science communications agencies that choose to work together based on common values. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals, researchers and medical advisors on staff serving more than 200 organizations globally, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration in order to provide clients the best possible counsel and execution. GLOBALHealthPR's presence spans more than 60 countries, covering Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.globalhealthpr.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Connexia

Communicate, Connect, Engage: Connexia is a fully-integrated, data-driven, marketing and communications agency based in Milan. For more than 20 years Connexia has been considered the leading PR, digital, social and mobile agency in Italy, thanks to a strategy-first approach that allows us to activate across media types. Through a combination of passion, strong expertise and creative strategic thinking, Connexia partners with top companies across the globe to strengthen their positioning and to bolster their visibility. For more information, visit https://www.connexia.com/company/ or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE GLOBALHealthPR

