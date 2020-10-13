GLOBALHealthPR® Welcomes Exclusive France Partner Agency

Founded in 1992, PRPA has built a reputation as the leading independent health communications agency in France. Specializing in healthcare public relations, digital and social media marketing, influencer outreach and other communications-related services, PRPA has a deep understanding of local and regional health demands and a successful track record of delivering strategic solutions reflective of the ever-changing needs in the communications and healthcare landscapes.

"GLOBALHealthPR is thrilled to welcome our new French partner PRPA, an agency with shared values and extensive experience across the healthcare industry, from biopharmaceuticals to medical devices as well as patient advocacy groups and professional organizations," said Tim Goddard, President of GLOBALHealthPR. "By adding PRPA to our extensive list of healthcare agencies around the world, GHPR clients will further benefit from the unique combination of local expertise and global partnership that only an independent agency network can provide."

France is the second largest economy in the European Union and one of the largest consumers of pharmaceutical products in the world. Consequently, the country has seen an increase in healthcare expenditures with its increasingly elderly population, making it a crucial but rapidly changing market.

"PRPA understands the unique healthcare nuances and challenges not only in France, but also across Europe and globally," said Danielle Maloubier, President and Chair of PRPA. "For nearly 30 years we have been developing innovative communications strategies that reach our clients' target audiences to generate awareness, drive healthy behaviors and improve health outcomes. We look forward to embracing our partnership with GLOBALHealthPR to infuse invaluable insights from other leading healthcare agencies, while at the same time providing our clients the capabilities to service their international needs."

As a member of the network, PRPA will work collaboratively alongside London-based European hub partner Aurora Healthcare Communications and eleven other exclusive European partner agencies to satisfy both regional and local client needs across the region, leveraging shared resources and exchanging best practices to deliver first-in-class client service.

"France has always played an important role in healthcare innovation and pharmaceutical research, so it's fantastic to provide our clients with expert support there," said Claire Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Aurora Healthcare Communications. "PRPA's expertise and presence in France complements the network's roster of leading health communication-focused agencies in Europe."

About GLOBALHealthPR®

GLOBALHealthPR is a partnership of independently owned and operated health and science communications agencies that choose to work together based on common values. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals, researchers and medical advisors on staff, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration in order to provide clients the best possible counsel and execution. GLOBALHealthPR's presence spans more than 60 countries, covering Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.globalhealthpr.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PRPA

For almost 30 years PRPA has been considered a leading independent PR agency in France, thanks to a highly specialized and insights driven strategic approach. With more than 200 clients served since its founding, the PRPA team is fully equipped to bring a client's healthcare communication needs to fruition. By informing and mobilizing target audiences, creating an active media sounding board and cultivating clients' notoriety, PRPA partners with top companies across the globe to strengthen their clients positioning. For more information, visit https://www.prpa.fr/ or follow them on Twitter and Linkedin.

