Globalization Partners Achieves 97 Percent Customer Satisfaction

BOSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire team members in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, today announced it has achieved an industry leading 97% customer satisfaction rating from all global employees onboarded for its customers in Q2. Globalization Partners regularly attains high customer satisfaction ratings, yet to accomplish this during the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis was a new hallmark of achievement.

With customers located all over the globe, the results take into account several factors including technology ease of use, the employee onboarding experience and overall customer service and administration. The rating is exceptionally significant due to fact that Globalization Partners has achieved this while transitioning its internal team to a fully remote global workforce.

"I couldn't be prouder of this result since it represents so much in terms of the company I set out to build," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and founder, Globalization Partners. "We have been able to get these high marks from our customers and increase our overall business productivity even after our transition to a fully remote team and while dealing with coronavirus, making this rating truly exceptional."

High praise from Globalization Partners' customers include:

"A critical part of building trust with new hires is establishing clear communication," said Martha Angle , Vice President of Global Human Resources at OneStream Software . "OneStream Software's team around the world is in sync, and I attribute this to Globalization Partners' focus on clarity."

. "I feel well taken care of and secure knowing that my team in was hired compliantly, in accordance with local benefits and labor laws and is always paid on time. If I need to source international candidates or get tax advice, I know I can call Globalization Partners for help." "After much recruiting effort, our professional candidate in Australia accepted our offer of US employment only days before COVID-19 travel bans went into effect," said Laura Nerup , Director of Finance and Human Resources, Cog Systems. "Cog needed the professional to start on a project and thought we might be stuck as we do not have an established Australian entity. Globalization Partners offered their expertise to solve this problem and became the Australian employer of record for our candidate allowing him to begin work while working remotely from Australia. Additionally, the professional's employment contract includes important intellectual property protections. It's a win-win solution!"

Globalization Partners CEO, Nicole Sahin, attributes the company's success in part because of her "Triple Bottom Line" philosophy of doing business – in sum, what's good for clients and good for her team is also good for the company overall.

