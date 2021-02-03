Globalization Partners Aligns with Sage

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its automated and compliant global Employer of Record platform, today announced a technology integration partnership with Sage. As part of the new agreement, Globalization Partners has integrated its market-leading and AI-driven Global Employer of Record (EOR) technology platform with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system.

The technology integration will provide joint clients with centralized management of aggregated spend information regarding all internal employees and those hired through Globalization Partners --irrespective of location country -- improving efficiency and delivering higher value insights into financial performance.

Sage Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management. Recognized as a visionary leader by industry analysts, endorsed by the AICPA, and ranked highest in customer satisfaction on G2 and TrustRadius, Sage Intacct empowers data-driven CFOs with the ability to improve company performance and free up time to be more strategic.

"We are excited to partner with Sage to provide customers with a solution that comprehensively supports their global business strategies," said JP Pruneau, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Globalization Partners. "Our goal has always been to simplify international business by enabling companies to hire talent anywhere in the world and this partnership empowers companies to take advantage of new market opportunities now."

"Globalization Partners is a great addition to the Sage Intacct Marketplace, which features a robust ecosystem of pre-integrated solutions that complement and extend our cloud financial management system," said Melody Williams, head of business development for Sage Intacct. "The integration of Sage Intacct and Globalization Partners provides joint customers with the ability to increase efficiency and gain added insights to manage their business more effectively."

Globalization Partners was named Global Employer Record (EOR) industry leader by independent analyst firm NelsonHall. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal Employer of Record for its customers hiring internationally. The company's business model is to hire employees on behalf of its customers in countries where the customer isn't registered to do business. The platform frees up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members while not having to navigate complex legal issues – thus enabling companies to move faster into new territories so they can be more competitive internationally.

Globalization Partners new Sage Intacct integration is available via the Sage marketplace.

