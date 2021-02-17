Globalization Partners and ADP TotalSource® Come Together to Make Employee Compliance Turnkey for Small and Midsized Businesses Expanding Globally

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its automated and compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform today announced a new offering with ADP TotalSource, a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), certified1 by the IRS and accredited by Employer Services Assurance Corporation. This offering gives small and midsized businesses, regardless of their home country, the benefit of a PEO and a unique opportunity to quickly, compliantly and cost-effectively employ people in multiple countries without the need to set up an international subsidiary.

"When a company wants to expand internationally, it's just not productive to have to figure out how to set up entities or subsidiaries around the world," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "With ADP TotalSource, businesses can expertly manage their U.S. employee population end-to-end. Together with Globalization Partners, they have a powerful way to build and support their global teams enabling them to get to market quicker and achieve their growth goals faster than they could have imagined."

"International business expansion can be daunting, especially if a business owner is unfamiliar with compliance regulations that differ from the U.S.," said Brian Michaud, President, HR Outsourcing, ADP. "Our PEO offering with Globalization Partners reduces the need for businesses to have global expertise in-house by providing access to in-country experts and support."

As a premier, all-in-one HR solution for small and midsized businesses, ADP TotalSource supports more than half a million employees with payroll, access to Fortune 500®-caliber employee benefits, workers' compensation, compliance, HR technology and expertise. The ability to further streamline tasks and paperwork through ADP TotalSource saves businesses time, while a specialized team of credentialed experts provide dedicated guidance and resources.

Through this joint offering, businesses that use ADP TotalSource gain access to Globalization Partners' world-class global Employer of Record (EOR) solution. Combining the expertise of their in-country teams with technology removes the complexities associated with payroll, human resource matters, employment law, and expense reporting. This PEO offering allows businesses to quickly expand and seamlessly set up one employee or an entirely new team. Additionally, businesses have access to:

Complete employee onboarding including payroll-related information

Management of labor and tax law compliance and all payroll filings

In-country expertise to address employee questions and offer support

