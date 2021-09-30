Globalization Partners and the Sweet Feet Foundation Team Up to Give Promising College Students the Technology they Need for Success

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, is proud to announce it is partnering with New England Patriots Running Back James White and his Sweet Feet Foundation on "Touchdowns for Technology," a new program to help lighten the financial burden for underprivileged students from New England that are pursuing a post-secondary degree by providing the technology they need to position them for success.

James White who has played the last 7 years with the New England Patriots launched the Sweet Feet foundation together with his wife Diana to provide scholarships and resources for both athletic and academic students. For Boston-based Globalization Partners, the company's founding principle is to break down barriers – for everyone, everywhere and give access to world's best talent through technology. This partnership strengthens those ideals and delivers opportunity to the next generation of leaders.

This new program will give underprivileged students a technology scholarship for every touchdown scored by the New England Patriots during the 2021-2022 NFL season. The program was launched in collaboration with Beasley Media Group, 98.5 The Sports Hub and The Patriots Radio Network. To apply, students must meet eligibility requirements including enrollment in or acceptance into a college/university or post-secondary educational program, be from the New England area and have a family income of $60,000 or less. For full eligibility information and to apply, please click on this link.

"When there is teamwork, wonderful things can be achieved, said James White, Founder and President of the Sweet Feet Foundation. "Teaming up with Globalization Partners represents the type of collaboration that creates true impact on communities. We share the goal of providing underprivileged students with the technological resources necessary for them to reach their goals educationally and ultimately in their careers and life. I know that we are going to positively impact the lives of many students and I am grateful for Globalization Partners support of The Sweet Feet Foundation."

"We know that one of the single biggest factors to a student's success is access to technology. For some, that access can be non-existent, halting their opportunities and dreams." said Jess Dodge, Vice President, Revenue, Globalization Partners. "We couldn't be prouder to support this effort with the Sweet Feet Foundation to provide assistance to students who really need it."

About the Sweet Feet Foundation

Founded in 2021 by James White and his wife Diana, the Sweet Feet Foundation's mission is to provide scholarships and resources for the underprivileged youth for both athletic and academic students. The organization wants to give more opportunities for students to attain their goals for a better education, career, and life by providing guidance and mentorship for their future endeavors. The Sweet Feet Foundation hopes to fundraise additional money as a 501(c)(3) to provide scholarships to more kids in need.

