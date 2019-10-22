Globalization Partners Announces Diane Albano as Chief Revenue Officer

"Diane will be instrumental in helping us execute on our large-scale business goals and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners . "Her track record and reputation for creating innovative programs that drive results across multiple geographies will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to eliminate barriers to global business across new markets and industries."

Ms. Albano is recognized for her strategic expertise in managing complex sales and services organizations, having led high-performance sales teams for more than three decades. Prior to Globalization Partners, she served in executive sales leadership roles at OpSec Security Inc., Ipswitch Inc., SmartBear Inc., Deltek Inc., Soundbite Communications, Workscape Inc., Fast (a subsidiary of Microsoft), and Progress Software.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. "We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us as companies are increasingly looking to hire talent quickly in new geographies to gain a competitive advantage. I look forward to working with the team to develop go-to-market strategies that achieve our ambitious growth goals."

Albano's appointment comes during a period of sustained high growth for the company. In this year alone, the company more than doubled its number of employees and grew its customer base by over 50 percent. In addition, Globalization Partners has developed a deep bench of experts with strengths in international business, labor law, payment, and employment requirements, resulting in an unmatched 94 percent client approval rating.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

