Globalization Partners Announces Launch of Middle East Regional HQ

BOSTON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform enables companies to engage team members in 150 countries without having to navigate the complex legal, tax and HR matters traditionally associated with global expansion, today announced the opening of its Middle East Regional HQ in Dubai. The new location will further support Globalization Partners U.S. and EU-headquartered clients who are looking to expand their reach into the UAE.

The new office will be led by Patricia Tan, regional manager of UAE operations. Patricia has extensive experience in UAE Immigration processes, corporate structuring, human resources and employment- related matters.

"When businesses start to focus their growth in the UAE, they immediately realize there is a lot to understand, especially when it comes to the differences between the free trade zones and the UAE mainland and how to leverage talent in the UAE, particularly when most of the workforce is made up of expatriates," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "The UAE represents numerous opportunities and Patricia and her team's expertise will help our clients navigate the unique challenges and opportunities in that region."

The new headquarters features floor to ceiling windows and is in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), a large development in Dubai which encompasses more than 80 towers being constructed along the edges of three artificial lakes as well as the JLT Embankment of 8 tower facing Jumeirah Islands.

To learn more about opportunities in the UAE, please visit our GlobalPedia page for more information. You can also listen to our Going Global podcast: Tips for Expanding to the UAE.

Despite years of regularly being at the top of multiple fastest-growing companies lists, Globalization Partners continues to grow at a remarkable rate. The 2018 ACQ5 Awards recognized CEO Nicole Sahin as the International Gamechanger of the Year and also named the company Solution Provider of the Year for its Global Business Expansion Platform. Globalization Partners has an unmatched 93% client and 96% professional satisfaction rate and is the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data.

