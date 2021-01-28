Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Add 300+ New Positions in 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated and fully compliant global Employer of Record platform, today announced plans to hire more than 300 employees in 2021 to support demand for its solution, more than doubling its current workforce.

"With the acceptance of the remote work trend, hiring employees in other countries has gone mainstream, and at the same time we are making it a lot easier," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and founder, Globalization Partners. "For many companies, enhanced global reach is the linchpin in their corporate growth strategy, and with this new world of work, the opportunity is accelerating for everyone everywhere."

In 2020, Globalization Partners doubled its internal global employee headcount and is planning to do the same once again by the end of 2021 to approximately 600 employees. In the U.S. alone, 150 positions are being added in areas including sales, marketing, operations, finance, human resources, and customer support.

Globalization Partners was named Global Employer Record (EOR) industry leader by independent analyst firm NelsonHall. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal Employer of Record for its customers hiring internationally. The company's business model is to hire employees on behalf of its customers in countries where the customer isn't registered to do business. The platform frees up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members while not having to navigate complex legal issues – thus enabling companies to move faster into new territories so they can be more competitive internationally.

