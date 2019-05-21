Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Hire 100+ Employees by the End of 2019

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform enables companies to engage team members in 150 countries without having to navigate the complex legal, tax and HR matters traditionally associated with global expansion, today announced it intends to hire more than 100 new internal employees before the end of the year. In addition to staff being added in the company's dual U.S. headquarters located in Boston and San Diego, new team members are planned in every continent except Antarctica -- from GP's offices in Bristol and Berlin -- to Sao Paolo, Singapore, Tokyo, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Indore and beyond to meet growing client needs.

With a U.S. market opportunity of $170 Billion and growing, Globalization Partners has seen its customer base increase by more than 50 percent in the last six months. The company's revenues have increased 10 percent month-on-month for the last two quarters and are expected to continue accelerating. As a result, new positions are being added in key areas across the company including marketing, technology, finance and human resources to support increasing demand.

The CEO, Nicole Sahin, has always believed in hiring ahead of the curve, to which she contributes to the success of her "Triple Bottom Line" philosophy of doing business – in sum, what's good for clients and good for her team is also good for the shareholders. This has enabled the company to maintain a 93 percent client and 96 percent employee satisfaction rate even while transforming the company through unbelievable growth.

"We have realized amazing growth through our on the ground, in-country business model that leverages deep industry expertise," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "This is an incredibly exciting place for us to be in, and as we look to the future to meet the need for our services, we will be unveiling our proprietary cloud-based software platform in Q3 that will transform us from a tech-enabled services organization into a tech company."

The opportunity to sell American goods and services in foreign markets has resulted in more companies looking to hire team members globally. However, it can cost up to $100,000 to add just one employee in a new location in a foreign country, not to mention the thousands of emails it takes to navigate the complexity of hiring a global team the traditional way. Globalization Partners enables clients to hire employees in any country within days of identifying candidates, without having to set up foreign entities or navigate complex international employment laws -- cutting the cost of international expansion significantly.

"Globalization Partners always answers all my questions expertly and quickly," said Denise Bindelglass, Vice President of People, for ActiveCampaign. "I feel secure knowing that my team in Brazil was hired compliantly, in accordance with local benefits and labor laws, and that they are always paid on time. If I need to source international candidates or get (payroll) tax advice, I know I can call Globalization Partners for help."

