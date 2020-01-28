Globalization Partners Announces Plans to Hire 175 New Employees

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables companies to hire talent in more than 170 countries within days, without the need to set up costly international subsidiaries, today announced it intends to hire 175 new employees this year. In addition to staff being added at the company's dual U.S. headquarters located in Boston and San Diego, new team members will be hired in fast-growing offices throughout Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The new hires will enable the growing demand for the company's platform that allows businesses to hire global teams quickly and easily, while also meeting its strong commitment to its customers for outstanding client service. To date, Globalization Partners has consistently achieved 95% client satisfaction ratings – a priority for the company to maintain while taking advantage of the huge opportunities that exist in the market.

"We're expanding everywhere and will be adding team members at our offices in over thirty countries," says Nicole Sahin, CEO, Globalization Partners. "In 2019, we brought on about 100 new clients every quarter, and expect to triple that quarterly growth rate in 2020. We have always put the well-being of long-term relationships with customers and employees first, and these new hires will support that steadfast promise."

The company continues to win numerous awards for growth and culture and was most recently named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe. CEO Nicole Sahin was just recognized by the Boston Business Journal as the Citizens Bank Middle Market Innovator of the Year and in November 2019, the company received the Diplomat Award from the Associated Industries of Massachusetts for demonstrating excellence in international business. Nicole Sahin was also named CEO of the Year by European CEO Magazine in 2019. Sahin credits this success to her "Triple Bottom Line" philosophy of doing business – what's good for clients and good for her team is also good for the shareholders.

For information about current job openings, please visit our careers page: https://www.globalization-partners.com/about-us/careers.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and San Diego, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

