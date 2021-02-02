Globalization Partners Awarded TMCnet 2021 Remote Work Pioneer Award

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners — which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated and fully compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced that TMCnet , a global, integrated media company, has named its Self-Service Global Expansion Experience as a 2021 Remote Work Pioneer.

The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"Our platform has been designed from the ground up to meet the needs of ambitious businesses looking to expand into new markets who want to engage the best talent regardless of where they are located," commented Gerard Keating, CTO, Globalization Partners. "We have been helping companies hire remote global talent for nearly a decade, and this award from TMCnet is great recognition of the benefits of our solution provides in removing many of the barriers companies traditionally face."

Built in-house by a team of world-class engineers and industry experts, the Self-Service Global Expansion Experience is a cloud-based, customer-led journey that streamlines the process of building global teams by putting the country-specific requirements of onboarding at the customer's fingertips. Companies can choose a new country to expand into, approve costs to hire identified talent, generate a locally-compliant employment contract, and issue insurance benefits. The employees are supported via Globalization Partners' entities on the ground in each country, enabling customers to bypass the complexities associated with navigating cross-border legal, HR, and tax issues in-house. Globalization Partners' technology simplifies and expedites the international hiring process, but automation can't always replace the value of access to industry experts. That's why, whenever needed, personalized service from Globalization Partners' team is always just a click away.

The Self-Service Global Expansion Experience is part of Globalization Partners' EOR platform that allows businesses to compliantly grow and manage their global teams--all in one place. The automated technology comes at a time in which the Employer of Record industry is increasingly on the rise as a means for forward-thinking companies to expand their teams globally.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Globalization Partners as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Globalization Partners is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

To see a demonstration of Globalization Partners' Self-Service Global Expansion Experience, please watch this video.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Leave the complexities of global employment to the named industry leader that consistently attains 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster.

Globalization Partners: Breaking Down Barriers for Everyone, Everywhere. To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet

