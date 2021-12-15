Globalization Partners' CEO and Founder Reveals Blueprint for Building Global Teams in New WSJ Bestseller Book

Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World explores how executives everywhere have awoken to the idea of hiring the best talent in the world no matter where they live, and the massive opportunity presented that comes from building global remote teams. The book provides a blueprint to avoid missteps, explains to readers what to expect, and follows a proven path to take a company from local to global practically overnight .

Sahin's company empowers its customers to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, all without setting-up subsidiaries or dealing with the hassle of navigating complicated HR and legal compliance matters. In addition to opening up the global talent pool worldwide, Globalization Partners enables the democratization of opportunity, because now, talented individuals everywhere can have access to great jobs. This in turn elevates local economies around the world and is transformational on a societal level.

"Companies have discovered remote working works. As a result, the talent pool has expanded exponentially, erasing borders, and opening up untapped markets," said Sahin, who created the Employer of Record (EOR) industry in 2012. "In Global Talent Unleashed, I outline for executives everywhere how to achieve rapid growth and chronicle the proven path for success including approaches to managing global teams and leading people—all over the world."

In her book, Sahin shares success stories about companies that have built global remote teams. She illustrates how Globalization Partners ensures legal, tax, and payroll compliance as well as how to navigate cultural nuances and communications. Sahin and her "Dream Team" show, through these examples, how easy they have made it for companies to hire the best talent in the world—no matter where they live.

Sahin's Global Talent Unleashed also addresses:

Why, when, and how to establish operations in another country—and which countries to target

How to choose a landing spot and build talent hubs

What team engagement tactics will support and lead your people in different time zones, countries, and cultures

The regional know-how that will equip you to understand cultural differences to build better teams both remotely and globally

How providing access to good jobs in different corners of the world is the best way to address many of the world's problems—from climate change to human migration

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

About the Author

Nicole M. Sahin is CEO and Founder of Globalization Partners and is recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021. Independent analyst firm Nelson Hall also named Globalization Partners, Employer of Record Industry Leader in their 2020 report. Her non-profit endeavors focus on eliminating extreme poverty through education and economic development.

Her new book is Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World (ACompass Printing, Nov. 11, 2021).

