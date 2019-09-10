Globalization Partners Expands California Footprint with New San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables companies to hire talent in more than 170 countries without having to set up international branch offices or navigate the complex legal, tax, and HR matters traditionally associated with global expansion, today announced the opening of its new San Diego headquarters, more than quadrupling the capacity for employees from the previous space.

The new office serves as a base for employees in marketing, sales, and client services and has a modern and open floor plan which is a hallmark of the company's other locations in Boston; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Bristol, England; Mexico City; Berlin; Dubai; and Indore, India. The layout defines a company culture that promotes seamless collaboration and teamwork enabling Globalization Partners to provide unmatched expertise for companies looking to expand internationally.

The area is an ideal location for the company due to the wealth of talent well-versed in global business issues. In addition, the region's two international airports offer direct access to global centers like London, Frankfurt, Zurich, Tokyo, and Shanghai as Globalization Partners continues to expand its presence around the world.

"San Diego has always been a strategic location for us, and now more than ever it will play an important role as we plan to meet future client needs," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "We have seen our customer base increase by more than 50 percent in the last six months and as we look to attract talent to support growth, San Diego continues to serve as the perfect place for our West Coast headquarters."

Despite years of regularly being at the top of multiple fastest-growing companies lists, Globalization Partners continues to grow at a remarkable rate. European CEO recently named Nicole Sahin 2019 CEO of the Year. The 2018 ACQ5 Awards recognized her as International Gamechanger of the Year and also named the company Solution Provider of the Year for its Global Expansion Platform™. Globalization Partners is committed to only hiring, training, and retaining the best employees. The company has a deep bench strength in international business, labor law, payment, and employment requirements, resulting in an unmatched 95 percent client approval rating.

About Globalization Partners

Pioneer of the Global Employer of Record model, Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its technology-powered Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore and the UK.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

