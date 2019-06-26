Globalization Partners International Brings Translation Services Connector as Application in Episerver App Marketplace

"GPI's Translation Services Connector for Episerver enables users of Episerver-based websites to launch and manage multi-language websites. The translation services connector streamlines content exports and imports allowing for the initiation of web content translation workflows with a single click," according to Juan Alejandro Fausd, Director - Language Technology Development at GPI.

To be able to participate in the beta program for the Episerver App Marketplace, GPI's Translation Services Connector passed strict design, quality, verification, compliance and support standards to ensure impeccable integrations for purchasers seeking quick extensibility in the form of B2C-like shopping.

Benefits of the website translation connector include:

Seamless content translation capabilities all within the Episerver desktop

Manage any number of language websites with a few clicks

Comprehensive reports to help track and manage global websites

Simplifies import/export process for content translation workflows

24/7 secure access for global teams to GPI's award-winning Translation Portal

Quotes, proposals and a wide range of project materials available for download

The connector is tested and verified by Episerver

"Episerver App Marketplace is mission critical for companies looking to customize their technology stack without the hassle or headaches associated with customization," said Fredrik Tjärnberg, SVP of technology at Episerver. "While Episerver is an end-to-end digital experience platform, our goal is to offer unparalleled accessibility to the best-of-breed software our customers want to use. To do this, Episerver App Marketplace offers a select-and-succeed model so back-end logic and integration helps engineer show-stopping front-end experiences."

As an app for Episerver CMS, GPI's Translation Services Connector meets business demand for content localization while also tracking localization projects through a secure, 24/7 Translation Portal dashboard.

"Adding GPI's Translation Services Connector for Episerver as one of the first apps within the Episerver App Marketplace speaks to the need for business users to have complete autonomy over what their software platforms do for them as an organization with hyper-specific needs another company, even in their own industry, may not have," said Karen Chastain, senior director of global alliances at Episerver. "GPI's Translation Services Connector is a tremendous value add to the Episerver ecosystem and a powerful way to plug in localization and use it to go grow your business."

Episerver tests each new application or add on for functionality, security and user-interface; ongoing support is provided by Globalization Partners International. For more information about the app, visit https://marketplace.episerver.com/.

About Globalization Partners International

Globalization Partners International, LLC provides document, software and website translation services into over 100 languages including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. GPI specializes in helping clients launch and manage multilingual websites, configure web content management systems (WCMS), deploy translation services connectors and plugins, as well as provide website localization and global search engine marketing services. For more information please visit www.translationplugin.com or www.globalizationpartners.com.

About Episerver

Celebrating its 25th year, Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Contacts:

Natalie Williams

Director, Global Digital Marketing

Globalization Partners International

Direct: +1-703-286-2193

nwilliams@globalizationpartners.com

Rachel Teitt Gill

Director, Brand Communications

+1 740-815-1588

rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Amberly Dressler

Manager, Brand Communications

+1 714 851 5794

amberly.dressler@episerver.com

SOURCE Globalization Partners International

Related Links

http://www.globalizationpartners.com

