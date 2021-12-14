Globalization Partners Launches G-P Recruit

Expansive recruitment platform enables customers to find and hire new team members via this product addition to Globalization Partners' industry-leading global employment platform

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes without setting up foreign subsidiaries via its global employment platform, today announced the launch of G-P Recruit. The new product offering enables customers to find the right talent, anywhere in the world, both quickly and efficiently.

Today, growing companies are facing increasing pressure in a highly constrained labor market to find talent, and being able to find the right team members is critical to success. G-P Recruit will leverage Globalization Partners' extensive recruitment partner network to give customers access to an unprecedented selection of recruiting specialists in key markets around the world. Through G-P Recruit, companies can find the perfect fit based on their unique combination of requirements including hiring location, industry sector, functional area, expertise, or prior roles – all through Globalization Partners' industry leading technology platform.

"The war for talent is real and is affecting businesses everywhere, and that means companies need new ways to find the team members they need," said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and CEO, SHRM. "Additionally, working on global teams has great benefits for employees too since they are more likely to have a much deeper cultural understanding. This contributes to improving the employees' ability to appreciate and value other points of view, leading to successful business interactions."

"A lack of recruiting resources can severely hinder a company's ability to execute on their talent strategy, and many rapidly expanding companies do not have the expertise or resources to find and hire global talent," said Mark Hedley, Vice President of Talent Recruiting, Globalization Partners. "Great talent is everywhere, and Globalization Partners is leveraging this reality by providing our customers with access to thousands of recruiters who can identify and access specialized talent in key markets around the globe, giving our customers a competitive advantage on a global scale."

The new solution will be rolled out in a phased approach, initially launching in January 2022 for hiring in Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, U.A.E and Hong Kong, with new markets being added throughout the rest of 2022. The solution will:

Automatically match customers with recommended recruiting agencies to find them the perfect fit based on the customers' unique combination of hiring location, industry sector, functional area, and level of the role

Be fully integrated with Globalization Partners' best-in-class technology platform, so customers can create job orders, view matching status with the recruiting agencies, and track progress on candidate sourcing

Support a unified customer experience incorporated through a single, industry-leading global employment platform, enabling customers to manage the complete HR process of talent identification, hiring, onboarding, managing, and offboarding – without setting up subsidiaries around the globe, and eliminating legal compliance headaches

"Today's business environment calls for creative solutions to the multitude of recruitment hurdles companies are facing such as resignations, skills gaps and talent shortages," said James Osborne, Co-Founder of The Recruitment Network (TRN). "Partnerships between organizations like TRN, their members and companies like Globalization Partners provide innovative ways to navigate these types of challenges and are driving opportunity for both companies and talent."

For more information about G-P Recruit, our partners, or to become a partner, please click here.

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Media Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Globalization Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Globalization Partners