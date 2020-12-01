Globalization Partners Promotes Melissa Cooper to Chief Customer Officer

Via this role, Melissa is responsible for the company's global operations spanning 180+ countries. The role has direct oversight of the global customer service team, as well as indirect oversight of the finance, legal and product divisions. Her remit is to ensure that customer satisfaction remains strong including oversight of the management and roll-out of all new product lines to customers across the globe.

Melissa has helped build Globalization Partners since joining the founding team in 2014 and has held several positions within the company. Most recently as Senior Vice President of Globalization Partners' Global Operations team, she led the company's team of over 100 Customer Success Account Managers, and Regional HR Specialists based throughout the world.

"Melissa is a proven leader and her elevation to the role of Chief Customer Officer is in recognition of the enormous contributions she has made in leading the Globalization Partners' team to consistently attain 97% customer satisfaction ratings and 99% payroll accuracy, said Nicole Sahin, CEO, Globalization Partners. "Melissa is an extraordinarily impressive executive and we congratulate her on her new role that reflects and embraces her extraordinary capabilities."

Globalization Partners has continually maintained high marks with customers all over the globe even throughout the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis. The company's 97% satisfaction rating takes into account several factors including technology ease of use, the employee onboarding experience and overall customer service and administration.

Globalization Partners is the only Global Employer of Record (EOR) with an AI-driven technology platform as well as a built in-house global legal infrastructure, which ensures the quality and compliance it provides to customers. The combination is critical given that an Employer of Record manages the intellectual property generated by employees and other complex cross-border matters for its customers. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal employer on behalf of its customers, handling payroll, taxes, and benefits, and ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members.

