Globalization Partners Rebrands as G-P and Reaffirms its Promise to Make a Global Workforce Possible for Growing Companies

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners (G-P) , the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced the launch of its new brand name, tagline and visual identity. The rebranding reflects G-P's ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to global business and enabling employment opportunities for everyone, everywhere.

G-P created the Employer of Record category in 2012 shifting the paradigm that required companies to have subsidiaries or local branch offices to expand globally and enabling companies to hire talent globally. Since then, demand for this new way of hiring has exploded with a rapidly growing portfolio of customers as companies around the world embrace working remotely. The new brand embodies the company's vision of enabling global growth for companies and providing employment opportunities for the 'everywhere workforce'.

"We are in an environment where our category, customers, competitors, and culture are all shifting rapidly," said Heidi Arkinstall, Chief Marketing Officer, G-P. "It's critical that our brand acts as a signal of who we are and serves as a lighthouse to where we're going. Our evolved branding reflects what we have built, but it also represents our future and embodies the story of how we unlock possibilities through our Global Employment Platform™."

Inspiration for the new brand identity is derived from the concept of a borderless business and the ability to access diverse talent to work across time zones and locations – represented by latitudes and longitudes. This new identity comes at an inflection point for G-P as the company is planning a series of innovative product launches in the coming months that add new capabilities to its SaaS-based technology platform to further enhance the customer experience.

"We want to reflect our next phase of growth as we continue to see the demand for our technology solution accelerate around the world," said Bob Cahill, CEO, G-P. "We know that there is boundless potential ahead and this new brand reflects our vision of the future".

G-P's solution offers greater access to talent, the ability to scale remote teams and grow revenue faster anywhere in the world. Research firms, NelsonHall, and Everest Group have both named G-P Employer of Record (EOR) industry leaders, please click here to learn more about what sets us apart.

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com

