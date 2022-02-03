Globalization Partners Teams Up with the Boston Bruins Foundation on its New Goals for Good Initiative

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, the leading global employment platform that simplifies remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, today announced its partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation, Goals for Good program.

The new program is led by Boston Bruins Forward Charlie Coyle and supports underprivileged students who don't have access to the technology they need for educational success by providing iMacs through the Boys and Girls of New England. As part of its support, Globalization Partners will contribute to the iMac fund for every goal scored by a Bruins player during the 2022-23 NHL season.

"We are so happy to join with the Boston Bruins on this very special initiative," said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. "It's our mission to connect companies with the world's best talent no matter where they live, and that means geography no longer dictates destiny. Similarly, this program gives students the technology they need to direct their own future success opening up new possibilities for them."

This season, the Boston Bruins will be playing not only for their team, but for their community. "I'm so excited to team up with Globalization Partners and the Bruins Foundation on this special initiative," said Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. "With "Goals for Good," now when the Bruins score on the ice, we help our team win and our community win. I can't wait to see what this program can do to support our local Boys and Girls Clubs."

Since its inception, the Boston Bruins Foundation has generated over $30 million dollars through various events and programs that benefit the local Boston community. The Goals for Good program carries forward the founding principles of the foundation by advocating for -- and giving a voice to -- those in need across Boston.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About the Boston Bruins Foundation

The Boston Bruins Foundation is a non-profit that collaborates with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education, and athletics. The Foundation strongly believes that advocating for children and families across these areas will create a strong support system that will ultimately lead to the betterment of our community.

To learn more, visit their website: Boston Bruins Foundation- About | Boston Bruins (nhl.com).

