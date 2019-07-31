Globalization Partners Welcomes Donna Marshall as SVP, People Operations

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables you to hire talent in more than 170 countries within days, without the need to set up costly foreign subsidiaries, today announced Donna Marshall has joined the company as Senior Vice President of People Operations reporting to CEO Nicole Sahin. In this new role, she will lead the Human Resources organization and guide company culture as Globalization Partners continues its growth trajectory and expands to new locations around the world.

Previously, Marshall served in numerous global leadership and chief human resources roles where she was responsible for developing and executing global HR strategies for firms including: Emergis Global Capital, Fidelity Investments, CFA Institute, Marsh & McLennan, A. Foster Higgins and Ceridian HCM.

"Donna's leadership and experience in complex multicultural global environments will be invaluable as we execute on our mission of enabling companies to hire talent anywhere in the world without setting up branch offices and subsidiaries," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "We are ecstatic to have her on board to drive both the long and short-term cultural vision and strategic growth across all of our internal office locations from the United States to Mexico City to Indore and beyond."

Marshall's appointment comes on the heels of tremendous growth for Globalization Partners. Plans were just announced to add 100 new employees at locations around globe before the end of 2019 to meet growing client needs. As a result, new positions are being added across sales, marketing, technology, legal and finance teams.

"The leadership team has a deep commitment to an open and inclusive workplace," said Donna Marshall, Senior Vice President of People Operations at Globalization Partners. "I'm thrilled to be part of a company that is building a movement of global business culture that emphasizes transparency, accountability, fun, passion, and determination as part of its core values. I look forward to continuing to drive organizational excellence through our most important asset – people."

Globalization Partners is committed to only hiring, training, and retaining the best employees. The company has a deep bench strength in international business, labor law, payment, and employment requirements, resulting in an unmatched 95 percent client approval rating.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and into more than 170 countries without the hassle of setting up local branch offices or subsidiaries. Its Global Expansion Platform™ allows companies to hire employees throughout the world without having to navigate complex international legal, tax and HR issues. You identify the talent, and we put your team member on our payroll. Whether it's to test a new market or expand your talent pool, Globalization Partners is the most trustworthy solution in the market. We have dual U.S. headquarters to serve you in Boston and California, and regional hub offices located worldwide in the UK, Germany, the UAE, India, Shanghai, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico.

Globalization Partners is also the only global employer of record that is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data. To find out more, please visit https://www.globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

