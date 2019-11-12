Globalization Partners Wins 2019 AIM Global Trade Award

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., whose Global Expansion Platform™ enables companies to hire talent in more than 170 countries within days, without the need to set up costly international subsidiaries, has been honored with the Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) 2019 Global Trade Award. Globalization Partners is one of three Massachusetts companies being recognized this year for having demonstrated excellence in international business.

"AIM is such an important platform for Massachusetts businesses to talk about global trade and we are thrilled to be receiving this year's Diplomat Award," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "This award is a testament to the invaluable work we are doing to eliminate barriers to global business across new markets and industries."

AIM's 2019 Global Trade Award comes during a period of sustained high growth for the company. In this year alone, the company more than doubled its number of employees and grew its customer base by fifty percent. In addition, Globalization Partners is the only company in the Employer of Record market with unrivaled strengths in international business, labor law, payment, and employment requirements, resulting in a 94 percent client approval rating.

The Global Trade Award winners were honored during the AIM Global Trade Symposium & Awards Breakfast held on Thursday, November 7 at the Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, Massachusetts. The event featured keynote speaker Martha Sullivan, President and CEO of Sensata Technologies. A lively panel discussion followed the keynote highlighting the perspective of several global business leaders including Patrick Millot, CEO, Abrasives & Composites Systems, Saint-Gobain and Professor Ravi Ramamurti, Director of the Center for Emerging Markets at Northeastern University.

The AIM International Business Council helps Massachusetts companies engage in international trade and expand their global business activities. Through seminars, referrals, and e-newsletters, the AIM International Business Council provides companies with the resources they need. Visit www.aimnet.org/international.

To learn more about Globalization Partners, please click on this video interview that AIM conducted with CEO Nicole Sahin and COO Debbie Millin.

