Globalization Partners Wins ADP 2020 Rising Star Award

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from ADP Marketplace, especially because there are so many companies that are looking to hire international talent but may not realize there is a quick and easy solution," said Steve Kolnick , Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Globalization Partners. "The ADP Marketplace allows us to introduce our automated, mobile-enabled proprietary platform technology to ADP customers who want to accelerate their growth plans to new markets and access top talent."

Globalization Partners' world-class Employer of Record Solution (EOR) combines the expertise of their in-country teams and technology providing:

Employee onboarding and everything employment and payroll-related, while customers retain full control over their employee's work activities and daily tasks

The management of labor and tax law compliance and all payroll filings

Competitive benefits packages to strengthen ADP Marketplace customers' ability to attract top talent

In-country expertise to answer employee questions and offer support

"Since their launch, Globalization Partners has devoted a lot of time and effort into building relationships with our sales team" said Craig Cohen, DVP and general manager, ADP Marketplace. "They provide continuous education and thought leadership to help identify gaps and guide discussions with clients. This has led them to an extremely successful first year on ADP Marketplace and to their Rising Star award."

This ADP Marketplace recognition comes on the heels of Globalization Partners recently announcing it was just named an Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader by research firm, NelsonHall, in its first-ever Global Employer of Record Services research report. Download the report here and discover what sets us apart.

For more information about Globalization Partners, visit Globalization Partners on the ADP Marketplace.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our Global Employer of Record (EOR) solution allows companies to hire employees in as little as a few business days without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

[email protected]

617-729-4466

SOURCE Globalization Partners

Related Links

https://www.globalization-partners.com/

