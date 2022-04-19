Globally Cell Expansion Market Size Worth $35004.9 Million by 2028 at 14.9% CAGR - Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global cell expansion market was worth around USD 15292.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 35004.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the cell expansion market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the cell expansion market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Cell Expansion Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By End User (Research Institutes, Consumables, Instruments, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Consumables, Instruments, Others, Consumables, Instruments), By Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research , Drug Screening And Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Cell Expansion Market: Overview

Cell expansion market is expected to see a substantial increase in demand as focus on cell therapies bolsters with rising research and development for the same. The cell expansion market will also be driven by rising investments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to bolster offerings provided by multiple firms operating in the cell expansion market landscape.

Rising research in cell technology, growing demand for personalized medicine, rising focus on healthcare, growing geriatric population, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, etc. are some major factors that propel cell expansion market potential

Industry Dynamics:

Cell Expansion Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Ailments

Cancer and other chronic diseases have increased in prevalence in recent years and this has bolstered the demand for cell based therapies and thus propelling the research in cell expansion market. Increasing research will eventually lead to new launches and these are expected to further bolster the cell expansion market growth trend through 2028 and lead the market growth in the changing healthcare landscape.

Cell Expansion Market: Restraints

Rising Concerns about Use of Humans and Animals for Cell Research

Cell expansion market is incomplete without cell research and this trend is expected to be the major drives as well as a major restraint to the market due to the ethical concerns associated within. Use of humans and animals for research has had some pushback from activists across the world and has resulted in slowed research and development activity which constrains market from attaining full growth. This factor is being worked on to address and change the cell research approach to be more safe and compliant with human and animal rights.

Global Cell Expansion Market: Segmentation

The global cell expansion market is segregated based on product, end user, application, and region.

By End user, the market is divided into research institutes, consumables, instruments, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, consumables, instruments, others, consumables, instruments. The Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to hold bright outlook over the forecast period and is anticipated to emerge as a major growth driver for cell expansion market through2028. Increasing scope of application for healthcare research is anticipated to majorly boost growth in this segment.

By Application, the cell expansion market is segmented into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, others. The regenerative medicine segment is expected to have a highly lucrative growth over the forecast period and is expected to be significant segment over the forecast period. Stem cell technology segment is also anticipated to rise at a fast CAGR through2028.

Recent Developments

In October 2020 – Danaher a leading name in the healthcare industry announced that it has completed the acquisition of biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division. The acquired venture will function under the name of Cytiva and will be under Danaher's life sciences segmentation.

List of Key Players of Cell Expansion Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG,PromoCell GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Cell Expansion Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cell Expansion Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.8% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Cell Expansion Market was valued approximately USD 15292.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 35004.9 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly million by 2028. The United States is expected to be the most important market in this region over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cell Expansion Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Cell Expansion Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Cell Expansion Market Industry?

What segments does the Cell Expansion Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cell Expansion Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 15292.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 35004.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG,PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/871

Regional Dominance:

North America region leads the global cell expansion market inters of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain dominant stance through the forecast period. Increasing focus on healthcare and rising research activities in this region are expected to propel market potential in this region. Increasing awareness about novel treatments, the growing prevalence of the geriatric population, the presence of key cell expansion companies, etc. are some major factors that drive the cell expansion market growth through 2028. The United States is expected to be the most important market in this region over the forecast period.

The market for cell expansion in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing focus on healthcare is predicted to be a major trend propelling growth in this region. India and China are expected to be the most prominent markets in this region over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in Japan is also expected to boost the cell expansion market in this nation.

Global Cell Expansion Market is segmented as follows:

Cell Expansion Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Market: By End user Mode Outlook (2022-2028)

Research Institutes

Consumables

Instruments

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Consumables

Instruments

Others

Consumables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Stem Cell Technology

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Others

Cell Expansion Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

