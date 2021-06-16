Globally Local Technologies Rebrands as Odd Burger Corporation

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Globally Local Technologies Inc. (TSXV: GBLY), founder of one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, today announced it will rebrand as Odd Burger Corporation. It has applied for a ticker symbol change with the TSXV and expects to trade under "ODD" on approximately July 5, 2021.

Along with the renaming of the parent company, its restaurant chain will receive a new name, image, website, and brand: Odd Burger. Currently operating locations will be rebranded as Odd Burger, and all locations opening this summer will carry the new name.

The rebrand includes new design elements including emoji-inspired characters, anthropomorphic chickpeas – the base of the chain's beloved burgers – and a contemporary black, white, and pink colour scheme. Odd Burger's "personality" will be incorporated into its food packaging, interior and exterior signage, interior design, social media content, staff apparel, and merchandise.

The company worked with Concrete, an independent creative brand agency based in Toronto, to develop the new brand identity.

"Our challenge was to marry the associations we have surrounding traditional fast food with the forward-looking sensibilities in our shifting culture," said John Pylypczak, Concrete president. "We wanted to give Odd Burger a platform to increase awareness about important concepts like sustainability and animal protection. But at the same time, the brand conveys to the customer 'we take these issues seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously.'"

"Our decision to rebrand is an essential part of our strategy to create a global fast-food chain that is able to connect with people everywhere," said Globally Local CEO James McInnes. "Being on the verge of expansion into new communities meant thinking about how to express who we are and what we stand for in a more meaningful and powerful way. We are proud to be doing things differently and reclaiming the notion of 'odd,' because changing the norm is what's needed to solve the sustainability challenges in our food system."

Globally Local Technologies currently operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurants in Canada, with plans to open 20 additional locations across North America in the next 12 months.

‎About Globally Local Technologies Inc.

Globally Local is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes industry-leading plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The company distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants. Its locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Globally Local is revolutionizing the fast-food industry. Globally Local Technologies is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GBLY. For more information visit https://globallylocal.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plans", "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements of information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE Globally Local Technologies Inc.

