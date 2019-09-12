Globally Recognized Ad Man Pens Fast and Funny Novel to Support Animal Welfare

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelist Jonathan Harries is on a mission: To raise awareness of the horrors of animal trafficking, even while he's entertaining his readers. The result? A series of hilarious novels dedicated to sticking it to animal poachers, with all sales donated to charities.

Author Jonathan Harries Rhino Books Logo

Over the course of his 43-year career in advertising, Harries led some of the world's most legendary and awarded creative agencies. In his latest role as Global Chief Creative Officer and Chairman at Foote, Cone & Belding (FCB), the work he oversaw picked up hundreds of the industry's most prestigious awards including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, and Clios.

Of his new career as a novelist, Harries said, "My work in the advertising world took me to over 90 countries, but nothing I've done so far has excited me as much as imagining a world where trophy hunters and poachers get their just desserts. I hope others enjoy reading my books as much as I've enjoyed writing them." Since all profits from his book sales are donated to animal charities, readers can feel good about getting a laugh at the expense of poachers. The first recipient of such donations is W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Bellvue, Colorado, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for wolves and wolf dogs through rescue, sanctuary, and education.



His debut novel, Killing Harry Bones, will be released on September 17 on Amazon. This hilarious page turner finds ex-ad man Roger Storm—divorced, depressed, and recently fired—in an epically bizarre position when he runs into his childhood friend Freddy Blank, supposedly dead years ago by suicide, alive and well in a restaurant in Paris. Freddy has joined forces with Conchita Palomino, a ravishing assassin, and a posse of vigilante billionaires who've devised a harebrained scheme to save Africa's wildlife and people from a sinister global organization. It will be followed on October 1 by the second book in the series, Killing Bobby Fatt.

