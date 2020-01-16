Globally Recognized Cybersecurity Expert Joins PCi Tec as Executive Advisor

LURAY, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCi Tec is a HUBZone, WOSB, IT and cybersecurity small business that has been in government and commercial marketplaces since 1993. Chuck, with his broad senior experience in government, industry and academia, will lead the expansion of cybersecurity company offerings and establish the PCi Tec research and development foundry that will explore emerging, cutting-edge cyber technologies in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

PCi Tec President Rosina Kling said, "We are delighted to have a world-class cyber expert like Chuck working as part of our team. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our clients and to our increased cybersecurity mission as the threat environment that we all face, unfortunately, continues to grow."

Chuck Brooks is a globally recognized thought leader and evangelist for cybersecurity and for emerging technologies to ensure it. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of "The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn." He was named by Thompson Reuters as a "Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance," and by IFSEC as the "#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer" in 2018. He is also a Cybersecurity Expert for "The Network" at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, and a contributor to FORBES.

In government, Chuck has received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush, he was appointed to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of the Department's Science & Technology Directorate. Previously, he was appointed as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America by President Ronald Reagan. Chuck also served as a top advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter (PA) addressing security and technology issues on Capitol Hill. He has also found time to serve, at the local level, as an auxiliary police officer for Arlington, Virginia.

In industry, Chuck has served in senior executive roles for General Dynamics as the Principal Market Growth Strategist for Cyber Systems, at Xerox as Vice President & Client Executive for Homeland Security, for Rapiscan as Vice President of Research and Development, for SRA as Vice President of Government Relations, and for Sutherland as Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations.

In academia, Chuck is Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University's Applied Intelligence Program and graduate Cybersecurity Program, where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity. He was an Adjunct Faculty Member at the Johns Hopkins University, where he taught a graduate course on homeland security for two years. He has an MA in International Relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law.

PCi Tec, dba Panamerica Computers, Inc., is a HUBZone, WOSB, IT and Cybersecurity small business located in Luray VA with satellite offices in Northern Virginia. The company offers a wide-ranging suite of proven services and solutions that include performance on projects that require confidential credentials. PCi Tec provides a portfolio of federal GWAC, BPA, and IDIQ contracting vehicles designed to streamline and simplify the procurement process and lower prices through volume discounts for our government customers. Since 1993, we have worked with the Federal government and other global clients on many IT initiatives and technology challenges. Our company's strengths for both government and industry include cybersecurity, managed services and client and data center technology. To learn more about our cybersecurity practice, please contact your PCi Tec Account Manager at 540 635-4402 or go to www.pcitec.com for more details.

