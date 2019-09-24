GlobalMed and Answers Media Network Host Webinar on Urgent Need for Telemedicine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, and Answers Media Network are hosting a virtual panel discussion on the current telemedicine landscape and ongoing legislation to improve virtual care adoption and reimbursement. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

A Gallup poll this year found 70 percent of Americans believe healthcare is in a state of crisis. The webinar will explain how telemedicine can democratize healthcare access while controlling costs and reducing provider burnout.

"Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy. Some patients travel hours for a 15-minute appointment," said GlobalMed founder and CEO Joel E. Barthelemy. "No one wants to be in the same healthcare system 10 years from now. But telemedicine reduces healthcare costs and brings medical expertise to patients who would normally go without treatment. This webinar is a call to action – to accelerate adoption and change healthcare outcomes in the U.S. and across the world."

Moderated by Matt Fisher, Esq., the webinar will include panelists Leslie Krigstein, vice president of congressional affairs for CHIME, Tom Leary, vice president of government affairs for HIMSS and Dr. Dean Smith, CMIO for GlobalMed.

The webinar will share insights on several key topics, including:

How telemedicine is filling care gaps for rural, aging and underprivileged populations

Why Millennial and Generation Z patients are disrupting existing care delivery models and demanding virtual care

How Medicare telehealth policies, the 21st Century Cures Act, CHRONIC Care Act, and Mental Health Telemedicine Expansion Act are changing healthcare

Best practices for telehealth adoption and stakeholder buy-in

A forecast for telemedicine through 2022

The webinar is partially based on GlobalMed's new eBook titled, Why Telemedicine, Why Now? The eBook explains how telemedicine is dissolving barriers to responsible, cost-effective healthcare, particularly in chronic disease management. In addition to guidelines for launching virtual care programs, the eBook includes real use cases of cost savings and improved clinical outcomes for stroke treatment, diabetic retinal disease, pediatric intensive care and other disciplines.

"Today's telehealth represents a quantum leap from the early days of video calls," said eBook author Dr. Bill Lewis. "Modern virtual care platforms allow providers to deliver sophisticated, evidence-based consultations for a complete data-driven provider and patient experience. Telemedicine is the key to bringing advanced medical expertise to the patients who need it most."

