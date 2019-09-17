GlobalMed and Meditar Launch Direct-To-Consumer Telemedicine Program Across Latin America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, announced today the launch of TeleMeditar, a South American telemedicine program designed to transform healthcare delivery across Argentina and neighboring nations. Meditar, the largest managed healthcare company in Latin America, will integrate GlobalMed solutions with its state-of-the-art facilities to extend advanced care to even the most remote parts of Argentina.

Meditar founder and president Erwin Padinger predicts that TeleMeditar Direct-To-Consumer telehealth services will reach more than one million patients in the first six months, numbers that could fundamentally change population health outcomes across Argentina.

GlobalMed founder and CEO Joel E. Barthelemy attended the TeleMeditar launch on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, accompanied by Neal Schoenbach, GlobalMed's vice president of business development. The event was attended by Meditar leaders, Argentina Ministry of Health officials, healthcare CEOs, academics, and physicians, many of whom are seeking new approaches to care for the 32 percent of Argentina living in poverty.

To download a photo of the event, click here.

Unlike telehealth tools previously available in the region, GlobalMed's data-driven devices and virtual care delivery platform, eNcounter ® , empowers TeleMeditar providers to deliver outcome-focused consultations by incorporating biometric and clinical evidence in each virtual consultation.

Schoenbach noted that eNcounter's versatility plays a key role in extending advanced care to patients in all settings. "eNcounter can mimic and span multiple clinical environments, from hospitals and clinics to the patient's home, worksites and oil rigs – and that's what makes having telemedicine on one platform so valuable," said Schoenbach. "TeleMeditar will be able to include clinical evidence in every virtual consultation regardless of the patient's location."

TeleMeditar has also solved the connectivity issues that previously limited virtual health in many parts of Latin America. Store-and-Forward capabilities mean GlobalMed's virtual health platform can be used even in rural villages without Internet service, while diagnostic images and data can be transmitted in real-time even with low bandwidth.

"Meditar provides healthcare throughout Argentina as well as neighboring countries and is the medical services provider to the American Foreign Service Protective Association and the U.S. Embassy in Argentina," said Barthelemy. "With TeleMeditar, all patients, even in the most rural villages in the Andes, can benefit from the same cutting-edge technology and secure virtual consultations as do patients and providers at the Department of Veterans Affairs here in the United States. This partnership has the potential to change lives across Latin America as every life matters."

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health programs by designing and manufacturing integrated software and hardware telemedicine solutions that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care.

Providers are enabled with data capturing tools to deliver evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Providers looking for their own technology to manage capacity, save money, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform. Recognizing the importance of trust and consistency in healthcare, GlobalMed also offers white-label versions of their systems so that providers can self-brand their virtual care offerings to strengthen the patient relationship with their organization.

With over 15 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the Department of Veteran Affairs and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

