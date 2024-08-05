Globalmed® Announces Abbie Forster as New Clinical Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed®, the leading voice in the world of telehealth and virtual medicine, is excited to announce Abbie Forster as the next great addition to our clinical care team as Clinical Director.

Abbie is a seasoned healthcare veteran who has served patients for more than three decades both inside the patient care room and within patient application roles. She has an impressive clinical background that has been instrumental in formulating effective plans that drive optimal results for the organization.

Abbie Forster, Clinical Director

As a Clinical Director at GlobalMed, Abbie is leading from the helm of the product team, steering the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies that drive telehealth innovation and efficiency. She's leveraging her clinical insights to enhance the GlobalMed experience for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Abbie is also serving as the clinical liaison for the sales team, helping to bridge the gap between clinical needs and GlobalMed's offerings in both the commercial and governmental sectors.

Prior to joining our team, Abbie served as the Director for Clinical Applications for Stoney Brook Medicine. After leaving Stony Brook, she implemented exceptional patient application systems as the Executive Director of Applications and Epic Implementation at Broward Health.

Throughout her career, Abbie has directed diverse teams tasked with implementing numerous large and complex projects, ensuring that they were both clinically sound and technically appropriate.

She has successfully developed, overseen, and synchronized annual departmental budgets, managing an operational expenditure (OPEX) of approximately $76 million and a capital investment of $16 million. She was responsible for the implementation and ongoing support of all clinical, ancillary, and business applications across a comprehensive four-hospital system.

Abbie thrives on building high-performing teams, fostering an approachable charismatic leadership style that drives positive change. As she joins GlobalMed, she is excited to collaborate with an agile team and make a difference beyond the confines of a hospital.

