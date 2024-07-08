GlobalMed Announces Matt Robinson as the Director of Client Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, the world's leading telehealth technology provider is excited to announce Matt Robinson as the Director of Client Operations. Matt will be leading our outstanding client services team, welcoming the next era of superior customer service that is synonymous with the GlobalMed name.

Matt Robinson, Director of Client Operations

Matt has been building, implementing and leading high-performing service-oriented teams within the healthcare industry for the better part of a decade. He began his career as an adult outpatient counselor, a role in which he was tasked with pioneering the first Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program within the organization.

Matt's experience of developing and implementing a MAT program sparked his genuine interest in telehealth and how it can elevate patient outcomes, while also alleviating provider burn-out, especially within rural and remote communities.

This sparked interest in the industry-changing abilities of telehealth evolved into other meaningful projects. One such project requiring Matt's experience was the design and development of Florida's first telehealth program delivering MAT treatment to county jails.

Matt's service to the state of Florida continued as a trusted advisor and collaboration partner for Northwest Florida Health Network (NWFHN) and Casey DeSantis, Florida's First Lady. Matt served as a trusted partner for NWFHN and DeSantis as they deployed wide scale mental health services via telehealth for the Hope for Healing Mental Health initiative. This initiative serves Florida public school students in grades K-12.

Matt's groundbreaking work in both the public and private sectors has solidified him as one of the foremost operations executives in telehealth, empowering numerous healthcare institutions with cutting-edge virtual care solutions.

Matt joined the GlobalMed team in April 2024, where he is eager to serve and expand the company's global client base.

About GlobalMed:

For more than two decades, GlobalMed has been at the forefront of telehealth and wellness, with strategic partnerships implementing the most advanced virtual health in the world. Our organization is actively supporting patients at all stages of the continuum of care.

Our suite of telehealth services offers best in class integrated software, stations, and data-capturing tools, enabling providers to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment.

We invite you to explore all that GlobalMed has to offer and why our partners have entrusted us to facilitate over 63 million secure telehealth consultations globally.

