GlobalMed Announces Official HIMSS20 Speakers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, a leading provider of virtual health solutions, today announced that it will be represented in a speaking session: "Transforming Africa's Health Crisis with Telemedicine," at HIMSS20, the health information technology industry's leading annual conference.

The education session by Yaya Mbaoua, Chief Executive Officer of The Mbaoua Group and Krystylle Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of TeleMed United, is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. in the Level III Lecture Hall, W300 of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Mbaoua used GlobalMed virtual health technology solutions to reach Zimbabwe's rural areas. The session will address the special needs for bringing care to the underserved with consideration of the logistical challenges of a large telehealth deployment.

"Telemedicine programs entail getting rural clinics access to specialists. Those clinics usually don't have a resident physician," Mbaoua said. "The best care you typically have is a traveling nurse who would stop there and provide care. Virtual care technologies enable patients in those remote villages to be seen by specialists in more advanced facilities."

The session will also give a practical account of the planning, collaboration, and insight needed to implement a clinically effective, on-budget telemedicine program across disadvantaged regions and multiple organizations. Richardson will join Mbaoua by sharing the experience of a small-scale grassroots telemedicine effort in a Ghana village and the big impact it had on its residents.

The 60-minute lecture may be eligible for credits from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). Visit www.himssconference.org/program/continuing-education/credits for more information.

"GlobalMed is proud to showcase our technology and our customers' impressive achievements at HIMSS20," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "We continue to be amazed at the multitude of ways that virtual health technology is bringing quality care to some of the most rural areas in the world."

At HIMSS booth #6089, GlobalMed will showcase upgrades to their virtual health platform including EHR and dynamic integrations and introduce a backpack-sized telemedicine exam station, and lighter, more affordable exam cameras.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 25 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

