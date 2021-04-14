GlobalMed Introduces the TotalExam® Lite, the Next Generation of Digital General Exam Cameras and Otoscopes for Telemedicine

Offered as a kit, the TotalExam Lite solution includes two high resolution digital cameras, a general exam and otoscope, both utilizing the same artifact-free imaging technology and optimized illumination. With a focus on providing a complete solution for clinicians and practitioners, the TotalExam camera kit includes all necessary accessories including both 4.0 and 3.2 mm speculas for ­­a patient population ranging from children to adult, as well as two dermatology hoods for stabilizing images utilizing GlobalMed's patented dual-polarizing technology to eliminate glare.

"We're excited to offer healthcare providers a superior imaging suite without the high price tag," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "We continue to develop state-of-the-art solutions that enable advanced virtual care delivery. The TotalExam Lite was designed with clinicians in mind using our demonstrated knowledge of digital imaging and device manufacturing.

The TotalExam Lite general exam camera and otoscope are optimized for use with GlobalMed's eNcounter® Virtual Health Platform and its USB plug-and-play capability. Use cases for the technology span the breadth of exam types including dermatology, ENT, wound care and optical.

Learn more about the TotalExam Lite camera, the latest medical camera in GlobalMed's family of high-performance medical imagers.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 40 million consults delivered in nearly 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

