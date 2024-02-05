GLOBALMED LOGISTIX ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW FACILITY TO CREATE MEDICAL DEVICE AND HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS CAMPUS IN ATLANTA

New facility expands operational footprint an additional 200% and includes new quality control services, tissue distribution services, and cold chain logistics services.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a leading provider of Value Added Services and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services for the medical device industry, is announcing the 65,000 square foot expansion of its Atlanta-based campus located at 1880 and 1890 Beaver Ridge Circle in Norcross, GA. This new facility solidifies the completion of the 125,000 square foot GMLx Atlanta Campus. GMLx was founded to create win-win partnerships with both emerging growth and leading medical device manufacturers from all over the world, acting as their full turn-key outsourced logistics provider in the United States. The expansion reflects the continual increase in demand from healthcare companies for the 45 years of medical device experience and 3PL services that GMLx offers.

The updated 65,000 square foot facility will support the company's growth strategy, allowing for the addition of new medical device manufacturer customers as well as an increase in service capabilities for their existing partners. GMLx continues to position itself as a valued partner in the healthcare logistics space, supporting more than 150,000 surgical cases and orders per year at over 3,000 healthcare facilities across the county and to over 25 countries throughout the world.

"At GMLx, we believe in our mantra of 'together we grow,'" said Scott Vane, President and Chief Operating Officer, "and this expansion is a testament to the power of that collaboration. Over the past year, we've welcomed a remarkable number of team members and supported a record number of customers and transactions. The collective strides we've made have not only strengthened our organization but have positively impacted the customers and patients we serve. As we look to the future, we're excited about this opportunity to continue that growth."

While the main warehouse is managed at ambient conditions, this best-in-class medical device grade facility includes a dedicated environmental control room to meet the demands of devices with stringent temperature and humidity requirements. Additionally, a segregated, 5,700 square foot area is dedicated to Quality Control Services which include AQL inspections, functional testing, and supplier coordination for sterilization. This upgraded facility also allows for the support of customers' cold chain logistics needs.

As GMLx continues to expand, the company plans to strategically position itself to respond to the medical device industry's growing demand for outsourced value-added services. In 2023, the company added new quality control services, tissue distribution services, and cold chain logistics services to support existing and future customers. In 2024, GMLx will continue to add innovative, specialty services to support industry demand.

Hunter Fleetwood, GMLx VP of Sales, added "We are proud of our role in the medical device supply chain and that we get the opportunity to help our customers support patients every single day. This expansion allows GMLx to continue our focus of providing the best services and service levels in the industry so that our customers can continue to deliver life-changing products to facilities all over the world. Our vision is to positively impact the lives of over one million patients every year and this additional facility is a key factor in helping us achieve that goal."

About GlobalMed Logistix

GlobalMed Logistix, LLC (GMLx) is a leading medical device Value Added Services and Third Party Logistics company specializing in warehousing, order fulfillment, reverse logistics, inventory management, tissue distribution, cold chain logistics, quality control services and superior customer service headquartered in Norcross, GA. GMLx is adept at quickly customizing customer requirements into full turn-key logistics solutions. Leveraging 45 years of experience and expertise in medical device and healthcare logistics, GMLx is FDA registered, ISO 13485: 2016 certified and licensed for tissue storage and distribution as well as medical device third party logistics.

