GlobalMed Logistix Partners with Water Street Healthcare Partners to Drive Next Phase of Growth as Independent Medical Device Logistics Company

Strategic Investment Enables Expansion as Medtech Companies Seek New Solutions for Complex Logistics; Company Appoints Patrick Daly as CEO

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a leading provider of specialized logistics for medical device manufacturers, today announced a partnership with strategic healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners. The partnership establishes GMLx as an independent company and provides significant capital to drive the company's next phase of growth. GMLx also announced the appointment of Patrick Daly, a longtime medical technology leader, as chief executive officer.

Patrick Daly, Newly Appointed CEO, GlobalMed Logistix

Building on a Strong Foundation

The new partnership marks a pivotal milestone for GMLx, which has built a strong foundation through its heritage with founder CrossLink LifeSciences. As medical device manufacturers grapple with mounting logistical and compliance requirements amid rising cost pressures, GMLx has grown to serve global medtech leaders and entrepreneurial businesses seeking specialized logistics solutions. GMLx addresses these industry challenges through a comprehensive suite of solutions encompassing inventory management, surgical tray and kit assembly, warehousing, reverse logistics, and quality control services, as well as tissue storage and distribution.

"GMLx serves as the essential logistics backbone for our OEM partners, managing complex protocols to help ensure our clients' medical devices arrive exactly where and when patients need them. There is zero margin for error in surgical logistics. Speed, reliability, compliance, and scalability are critical, and these are the areas where we excel," said Scott Vane, GMLx president and chief operating officer, who will continue leading operations alongside Hunter Fleetwood, head of sales.

He added, "With Water Street's support, we plan to further expand our services and national reach to help more medical technology companies achieve operational velocity in the high-stakes surgical environment."

CEO Appointment

To spearhead the next phase of GMLx's expansion, the company has appointed Patrick Daly to join its leadership team as CEO. Mr. Daly brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience across medtech and life sciences, spanning entrepreneurial ventures and Fortune 500 businesses. He was president and CEO of Cohera Medical, Inc. and most recently served as chief business officer for Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. Previously, he led IQVIA's Global MedTech Data franchise and held senior leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson across the U.S. and Asia Pacific. Mr. Daly also served on the executive board of The Advanced Medical Technology Association, and as chairman of AdvaMed Accel.

Mr. Daly said: "It's an honor to join this high-performing team. They manage mission-critical logistics with a level of precision, speed and customized service that sets a high standard in the industry. As a newly independent company supported by a high-caliber healthcare investment team, we have a tremendous opportunity to amplify GMLx's essential role in medtech logistics, building partnerships with new OEMs and deepening our impact with current clients."

Investing to Address Industry Needs

As medical device companies increasingly look to outsource complex logistical operations, Water Street has committed significant capital to advance the next phase of GMLx's expansion. Its strategic investment will enable GMLx to broaden its solution portfolio, accelerate breakthrough innovation, and extend its national footprint as an industry-wide partner for all medical device manufacturers navigating today's challenging surgical care environment.

"We believe GMLx's specialized expertise, innovative technology, and commitment to precision execution strongly position the company to serve the growing needs of medtech manufacturers," said Katie Ossman, partner, Water Street. "We're committed to supporting GMLx's growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its role as an essential partner to clients in complex surgical logistics."

Industry veteran Camille Farhat will join the board of directors as chairman. He brings decades of medical technology experience from global organizations including Baxter International, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic, and currently serves as an executive advisor with Water Street. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Water Street Healthcare Partners

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building market-leading businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 180 investments and acquisitions to build 47+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

About GlobalMed Logistix

GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx) serves as the essential logistics backbone for medical technology manufacturers. The company specializes in managing mission-critical logistics for medical device manufacturers with high-value products requiring specialized handling and precise delivery timing. Serving global medtech leaders and innovative start-ups, GMLx provides comprehensive capabilities, including real-time inventory and surgical case management, reverse logistics expertise, quality and compliance services, tissue storage and distribution as well as proprietary technology solutions for customers. GMLx is dedicated to ensuring critical medical devices reach the patient safely and on time, every time. For more information, visit gmlx.us.com.

