GlobalMed Simplifies Telehealth Costs for Clinicians with its New Cost Simplified Solution

Under the Cost Simplified Solution, GlobalMed telehealth hardware and software will be available for a flat fee starting at $799 a month. This allows healthcare organizations to enable telemedicine as an operating cost versus traditional capital expenditure purchase models that start at around $42,000. Clinicians may choose the care station that best fits their environment: Transportable Exam Station®, WallDoc® or the new Xpress® Station. GlobalMed supplies the station and diagnostic devices which enable evidence-based virtual visits.

To view GlobalMed's telemedicine stations, click here:

https://www.globalmed.com/telemedicine-stations/

The diagnostic devices included are:

TotalExam® 3 Camera for viewing high definition freeze frame images for dermatology, ear, nose and throat

ClearSteth® Stethoscope for listening to heart and lung sounds

TotalVitals for blood pressure, temperature, pulse and spirometry

In addition to telehealth hardware and software, GlobalMed's Cost Simplified Solution includes installation, training, IT, maintenance and warranties for one low monthly price after an initial activation fee based on requirements. GlobalMed hardware comes fully integrated with their HIPAA-compliant eNcounter® telehealth software. Customizable to clinicians' workflows, eNcounter can store and forward sensitive patient data to facilitate evidence-based diagnosis and compliance.

"We've been telehealth technology innovators for over 16 years. Now we're extending that innovation to our pricing," said Joel Barthelemy, founder and CEO. "Our Cost Simplified Solution lets you obtain the same technology used by the White House without massive upfront capital expenditures."

Highlights of the Cost Simplified Solution:

$799 to $1,099 per month after startup

to per month after startup No heavy upfront expense

Up and running in 6-8 weeks

Fully integrated software and hardware, plus world-class support

Includes three cutting-edge connected medical devices

Setup and training included

GlobalMed handles all upgrades and manages remotely

To request a demo, stop by ATA18 booth #202 or click here:

https://www.globalmed.com/schedule-a-demo/

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced telehealth programs and is honored to be the telehealth provider to the White House, Dept. of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency. More than 4,000 organizations have trusted GlobalMed to power over 15 million consults, improving access to care in 55 countries. With a focus on security and simplicity, GlobalMed designs, builds, manufactures and deploys fully integrated, evidence-based hardware and software telehealth solutions that enable medical groups, healthcare enterprises and government entities to improve patient outcomes while lowering cost.

Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB).

